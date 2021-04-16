Real Racine v. Mount Pleasant | Village's former clerk-treasurer now involved in lawsuit

The ongoing lawsuit between Mount Pleasant’s Tourism Commission and Real Racine, the county’s tourism entity, is over room taxes and how they’re spent.

In March, The Journal Times looked over the legal battle so far: The Tourism Commission believes it has a right to spend room tax funds, and Real Racine believes it is the only tourism entity currently able to use these funds under state law.

Primuth has been a resident of Mount Pleasant since 1995 and served as treasurer for the village from 2000 until 2011, when she was surprised to be voted out by the village board. The new lawsuit lists her as an intervenor, or a third party, according to court documents reviewed by The Journal Times.

According to the court documents, Primuth believes Real Racine’s position is incorrect because it is “grounded on an unconstitutional statute,” i.e. the Wisconsin statute outlining what is considered a “tourism entity” that can receive the funds.