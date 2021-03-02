Real Racine suing Mount Pleasant for alleged illegal spending of hotel tax revenue

MOUNT PLEASANT — Real Racine, Racine County’s visitor’s bureau, is accusing the Village of Mount Pleasant of illegally spending the hotel room taxes it has collected this year.
Under state law, municipalities are allowed to collect a tax of up to 8% on hotel room rentals. Of that revenue, at least 70% must be spent on “tourism promotion and tourism development,” with the rest being able to be added to a city’s/town’s/village’s general fund.
At the end of 2020, the Village of Mount Pleasant ended its contract with Real Racine — in which it paid 75% of its room taxes to the visitor’s bureau — but has continued collecting room taxes.
Curt Witynski — an attorney who leads the League of Wisconsin Municipalities’ lobbying efforts — says that there is “an ambiguity that exists” in the law, citing numerous amendments since the law was created in 1983, the same year Real Racine was founded.
The lawsuit primarily seeks to have Mount Pleasant pay 75% of the room taxes it has collected since Jan. 1, 2021, to Real Racine. It also seeks to have the Village of Mount Pleasant, via its Tourism Commission, re-enter into a contract with Real Racine.
Real Racine President/CEO Dave Blank said he wasn’t excited about filing the lawsuit — “I have much better things to do with my time than this” — and didn’t want to file a lawsuit but felt compelled to do so when emails and other communications to Mount Pleasant went unanswered.
Village officials declined to comment for this report, citing the pending legal action.
CLICK HERE to read the complaint Real Racine filed against Mount Pleasant in Racine County Circuit Court in February
Tourism Commission vs. ‘tourism entity’
As much as $1 million is reportedly brought in annually through that room tax in Mount Pleasant.
Blank and Real Racine’s lawsuit assert that it is illegal for such a commission to do the work of a traditional “tourism entity,” such as Real Racine, which is required by law to spend at minimum 51% of its revenue “on tourism promotion and tourism development.”
Each Racine County municipality that collects room taxes pays into Real Racine differently, depending on individual contracts. Yorkville pays 90%; Caledonia 85%; Sturtevant pays 75%, as Mount Pleasant used to.
“I don’t care how they use the other 25%,” Blank said.
The village says the new building will “meet the growing need for convention and meeting space.”
Convention center
The Village of Mount Pleasant has announced plans for a new convention center/veterans memorial across 90th Street from Village Hall.
The village has been criticized for not having performed a feasibility study prior to actually moving forward with a publicly funded convention center.
“Is it going to sustain itself? Is the village is going to have to subsidize it?” Blank said of the planned convention center.
Autonomy vs. collective promotion
Mount Pleasant going it alone, Blank contends, would hurt tourism in the area — including Mount Pleasant.
He noted that many of the hotels in eastern Racine County are in Mount Pleasant while many of the attractions — beaches, the Racine Zoo, art museums and Frank Lloyd Wright-designed buildings — aren’t.
As such, Mount Pleasant benefits from hotel stays while the City of Racine benefits from spending on restaurants and attractions, and they both benefit from Real Racine’s promotion of the area, with travelers — many of them visiting from Illinois — not knowing what municipality they were visiting at any given time.
“We have people coming into the visitors center (located just west of the Interstate 94 along Highway 20, 16 miles north of the Illinois border) who don’t even know they’re even in Wisconsin yet,” Blank said.
“We’re supposed to do all this stuff … well, we need money to do that, funding to do that” Blank continued, referring to Real Racine’s promotional work. Regarding the room tax revenue he believes Real Racine is still owed, Blank said: “We’ll spend it to bring in tourism throughout the area.”
Witynski said that he thinks localities should have more control and autonomy, especially as it relates to their tax dollars: “I happen to advocate for cities and villages, so my bias is for local policy makers at a municipal level to have more authority and discretion as to how they set up” their tourism spending.
As for the lawsuit, Witynski said it comes down to an interpretation of the state rules regarding room taxes: “The law has several layers over the last 20 years that have been added to the law. There hasn’t been a nice consistency to the law.”
Planned grant program, and other notes
For example, Mount Pleasant is trying to establish a “Room Tax Tourism Grant program” through which “interested parties” can receive money from room taxes and spend it on “tourism-related projects and events that purportedly promote tourism to the Village and surrounding area.” Real Racine’s lawsuit asserts this is illegal; Witynski says it is OK under state law.
Real Racine took a serious hit in 2020, as did most of the U.S. tourism industry. The loss of Mount Pleasant’s revenue doesn’t help the nonprofit.
“Having this occur on top of seeing a 35% reduction in our funding last year because of COVID, it’s very rough,” Blank said. “Luckily we’ve been able to get some grants from the state and small business, and that’s helping us through this year. We don’t know what the future holds...
“Right now, we still don’t have business travel back.”
The lawsuit also alleges that half of Mount Pleasant Communications & Tourism Coordinator Anna Marie Smetana’s salary is being paid through room tax revenue; Smetana was hired in February 2020. She did not reply to an email seeking comment on this story by press time Tuesday.(tncms-asset)58b191b4-ba4f-11ea-b457-00163ec2aa77[6](/tncms-asset)
Diana Panuncial of The Journal Times contributed to this report.