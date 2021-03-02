Real Racine suing Mount Pleasant for alleged illegal spending of hotel tax revenue

“We’re supposed to do all this stuff … well, we need money to do that, funding to do that” Blank continued, referring to Real Racine’s promotional work. Regarding the room tax revenue he believes Real Racine is still owed, Blank said: “We’ll spend it to bring in tourism throughout the area.”

Witynski said that he thinks localities should have more control and autonomy, especially as it relates to their tax dollars: “I happen to advocate for cities and villages, so my bias is for local policy makers at a municipal level to have more authority and discretion as to how they set up” their tourism spending.

As for the lawsuit, Witynski said it comes down to an interpretation of the state rules regarding room taxes: “The law has several layers over the last 20 years that have been added to the law. There hasn’t been a nice consistency to the law.”







Planned grant program, and other notes