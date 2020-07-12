Real Racine’s Blank provides somber COVID-19 tourism update

MOUNT PLEASANT — When Real Racine President/CEO Dave Blank last appeared before the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission on March 2, snow was still on the ground. With the Commission convening on July 6 for the first time since the Wisconsin onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot had changed in the hard-hit tourism industry.
Blank reported to Tourism Commission members on the deleterious effects of COVID-19 on Racine County’s once-burgeoning tourism and events business, including its profound impact on the operations of Real Racine, a non-profit organization overseeing tourism promotion and development in Racine County.
“We cut about 40% of our budget, knowing that room tax was going to be down,” Blank said. “We cut about $400,000 out of the budget, so it’s painful, but we’re moving forward.”
Cost-saving cuts implemented at Real Racine, the area’s tourism and convention promotion agency, due to the impacts of COVID, he noted, included all travel, four months of the Greater Racine County talent acquisition program, a $65,000 reduction in national advertising, an $85,000 reduction in events-related expenditures, a 25% pay cut for all full-time employees through the end of 2020, elimination of Real Racine’s summer internship position, and the two-month layoff of part-time staff, who returned to the office on May 22 in advance of Memorial Day.
Event cancellations
Racine County tourism event casualties, Blank said, include a large slate of summer-long major weekend beach volleyball tournaments scheduled at North Beach in Racine, inclusive of some regional tournaments drawing participants from multiple states.
Also cancelled, Blank noted, was the Pro Watercross national jet ski race on Lake Michigan at North Beach, the only Midwest Pro Watercross tour stop. Originally slated for July 18-19 and later rescheduled to Aug. 1-2, this year’s tour stop has since been cancelled.
“They really wanted to come,” Blank said. “They just moved the contact back so we’ll have them back again next year.”
Several events still on
Among the events still on in Racine County, he reported, are the Aug. 10-12 American Junior Golf Association national tournament at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant, rescheduled from May and expected to draw “78 of the best young teenage golfers you’ll ever see,” and the Oct. 17-18 Top Cheddar Lacrosse Tournament at the SCORe Sports Complex in Caledonia, which brought 85 teams to Racine County last year as the largest lacrosse tournament in Wisconsin.
Blank added that Racine County has been the beneficiary of several relocated summer sports tournaments that moved north of the border due to Illinois’ strict COVID-19 regulations, including the Midwest regional last weekend’s Pipe City Lacrosse Festival at the SCORe Complex and the Sept. 4-7 Chicago Cup Labor Day Showcase Lacrosse Tournament.
Tourism business rebounding
After taking a pause during the height of the COVID pandemic, Blank noted that Real Racine’s social media tourism marketing efforts are now “up and rolling full steam ahead” and drawing the same levels of online traffic as last year.
“Our message is ‘We’re ready when you’re ready,’ knowing full well from what we’ve seen that a third of the people will not leave their houses this year, they’re not ready; a third of the people, if you give them the right message and the weather and everything’s right, they’re ready to go somewhere; and about a third of the people, you’ll see them running around all over the place,” Blank said. “It’s a matter of how do you track, how do you get that third of those people, how you pinpoint those third of the people looking at tourism ads, looking at things to be going and doing. We’re doing well with that, I think.”
Given the ongoing closure of some traditional tourism venues, including museums and art galleries, Blank said much of Real Racine’s efforts have been geared in this COVID age to outdoor attractions like Racine’s North Beach, parks, and outdoor activities like canoeing, kayaking and bicycling.
“It’s a challenging year,” Blank said. “We’re doing the best we can, making lemonade with the lemons we’ve got.”
Hope for next year
Blank said a number of this year’s cancelled Racine County events have been rescheduled for 2021, including this Labor Day’s cancelled Bicycle Built for Two event at the Delta Hotel in Mount Pleasant, which has been moved to Labor Day 2021.
A potential new event for Mount Pleasant for 2021, Blank said, is a possible national Oldsmobile event at Delta Hotel, noting the projected sheer scale of the event saw Kenosha County tourism officials refer event organizers to Real Racine.
“Next year could be a really busy year,” he noted.
Lodging capacity down, recovering
Racine County hotels and motels took a big hit from the COVID-19 pandemic according to Blank.
From a 21% low ebb lodging occupancy rate at the height of the COVID outbreak, Blank reported that countywide lodging occupancy in the previous week stood at 45%, are a little bit better than half of last year’s average, when occupancy rates included “nights in the 90s” and “weeks in the upper 70s.”
“We’re getting there,” Blank said of a recovery in the county’s lodging business. “We’re in a good spot here in the Chicago-Milwaukee corridor with the Interstate. People are coming here for short trips.”
Nationally, Blank said room occupancy rates are projected to recover to pre-COVID levels by late 2021, adding that post-COVID room rates nationally are running $25 per night cheaper than year-prior rates, with room rates not predicted to recover until late 2022 or 2023.
Locally, Blank said hardest hit have been Racine County’s two full-service hotels — Delta Hotel by Marriott at Washington Avenue and Oakes Road in Mount Pleasant and the lakefront Double Tree by Hilton in Downtown Racine.
“Those are the ones that are really hurting — they have no convention, conference business and business travel really hasn’t come back yet, and they’re not expecting it to come back this year unfortunately.”
Room tax update
Anna Marie Smetana, Mount Pleasant’s communications and tourism coordinator, provided a year-to-date update on room tax collections, which are divided on a 75%-25% basis between Real Racine and the Village of Mount Pleasant respectively.
Through the end of May 2020 room tax collections in Mount Pleasant totaled $214,735, with $161,051 paid to Real Racine and $53,684 paid to the village. By comparison, between January-May 2019 room tax collections totaled $388,559, with $291,419 paid to Real Racine and $97,140 to the village.
“The numbers are down in 2020 due to COVID,” she said, noting room tax collections are lagging around 35% from year-prior levels — and that’s after the number of room tax contributors increased from 11 to 14 since May 2019 with the addition of Airbnb, Expedia and Vrbo (Home Away).
