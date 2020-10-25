Real Racine receives $282,138 "godsend" tourism stimulus grant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Real Racine recently got a little help from their friends at the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

The county nonprofit tourism and development group was awarded a $282,138 travel stimulus grant from the department, said Real Racine President and Chief Executive Officer David Blank.

“It’s a godsend,” Blank said. “It’ll really help out.”

Real Racine received the full amount it could request — 25% of its previous year’s budget — from the state.

Blank appeared before the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission on Monday and said the grant was part of $8 million distributed by the state to destination marketing organizations.

Real Racine will use the money for marketing, to attract events that could bring visitors to Racine County, help print and distribute its 2021 Activities Guide, and replenish the organization’s reserve fund, which has been partially depleted due to COVID-19, Blank said.

The money must be spent by the end of the year.

Blank said the Department of Tourism’s main focus with the grant program is to encourage new tourism marketing efforts.