Real Racine receives $282,138 "godsend" tourism stimulus grant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Real Racine recently got a little help from their friends at the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
The county nonprofit tourism and development group was awarded a $282,138 travel stimulus grant from the department, said Real Racine President and Chief Executive Officer David Blank.
“It’s a godsend,” Blank said. “It’ll really help out.”
Real Racine received the full amount it could request — 25% of its previous year’s budget — from the state.
Blank appeared before the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission on Monday and said the grant was part of $8 million distributed by the state to destination marketing organizations.
Real Racine will use the money for marketing, to attract events that could bring visitors to Racine County, help print and distribute its 2021 Activities Guide, and replenish the organization’s reserve fund, which has been partially depleted due to COVID-19, Blank said.
The money must be spent by the end of the year.
Blank said the Department of Tourism’s main focus with the grant program is to encourage new tourism marketing efforts.
“They want to see us market to bring people into the area and help all the small businesses,” Blank said. “If we can market and bring people here, then everybody benefits.”
New county map
Real Racine is working with Seeger Map Co. Inc. of Racine to update its popular Racine County map, last updated five years ago.
Blank said that Real Racine coordinates the map and Racine County pays for the printing, usually running off about 20,000 copies.
While the paper maps are still popular, Blank said their future is uncertain with digital maps becoming more pervasive.
“This might be the last one,” he said. “We’ll see in four, five years whether people still want paper maps or not.”
Daily Herald insertion
Real Racine this month shipped 8,200 copies its 2020 Activity Guide to Illinois for insertion in the Oct. 18 issue of the Arlington Heights-based Daily Herald.
The Daily Herald’s coverage area includes Lake, Cook, DuPage and Kane counties in north and west suburban Chicago, as well as portions of McHenry, DeKalb and Will counties.
Blank said the promotion had worked out “pretty good.”
