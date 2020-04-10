Real Racine makes big cuts, area hotels see 61% drop in occupancy

Without any events, there’s no pay to travel, but there’s also fewer opportunities to find new tourist-friendly events. Marketing expenditures have been cut too, since it will likely be ineffective because so few people are willing to travel.

“Everyone has made cuts,” Blank said of other visitors bureaus.

Looking forward

The question on tourism corporations’ collective minds right now is “What do we do when it comes back?” Blank said.

If restrictions are lifted by the beginning of June, Blank said he doesn’t expect Real Racine to make any more cuts. “We should be good if that happens,” he said.

A surge in travel is expected nationwide once restrictions are lifted and virus fears have passed, but it’s unclear how big the rush will be.

“There’s a segment of people who want to be outside once this is over,” Blank said, and Real Racine is using targeted ads to find them, particularly by going after people who recently searched online for Wisconsin destinations.