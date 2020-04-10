Real Racine makes big cuts, area hotels see 61% drop in occupancy

RACINE COUNTY — “Our weekends are pretty much dead,” said Lisa Hendricks, the front office manager of the AmericInn by Wyndham hotel in Burlington, 2709 Browns Lake Drive (Highway W).
During the week, the hotel is “kept alive” by traveling construction crews that are considered essential workers, as well as nurses being redeployed around the state, according to Hendricks.
“This time of year we’re pretty busy,” she said. They aren’t busy right now.
Hotels in denser areas, like Chicago, have been harder hit by lost travel, but have been able to “keep the lights on” through emergency housing, becoming open to people in quarantine (like what Super 8 did in Milwaukee) and sheltering first responders.
Dave Blank, the CEO of Real Racine, the county’s tourism promotion organization, said that a weekly report of 16 area hotels shows that occupancy rates are way down in the first week of April. At this time last year, 58% of rooms were occupied, which is pretty close to the national average. But this year, occupancy rates are down to 23%. That’s a decrease in business of 61%.
Lost revenue
It’s Real Racine’s job, as a convention and visitors bureau, to get outsiders to visit locations across the county. Approximately 85% of Real Racine’s funding comes through room taxes collected from area hotels.
As such, Real Racine is going to start feeling the squeeze soon.
The room tax funding comes on a bit of a delay. At the beginning of April, the room taxes are being paid for February, before the hotel business started suffering. In May, room taxes from March will be paid, which is when revenues are expected to be severely limited.
“In theory, we haven’t seen it (the lost revenue) yet,” Blank said, but significant cuts have been made to prepare for it.
Some staff furloughed
Blank said that cuts equaling $260,000 have already been made within Real Racine.
The six full-time employees all saw their salaries temporarily trimmed, and six part-time employees who primarily worked at the currently closed visitors center, 14015 Washington Ave., have been furloughed. “We plan to hire them all back,” Blank added, speaking over the phone while working from home.
Real Racine has been forced to make other cuts, since many trade events have been canceled due to restrictions on gatherings.
Without any events, there’s no pay to travel, but there’s also fewer opportunities to find new tourist-friendly events. Marketing expenditures have been cut too, since it will likely be ineffective because so few people are willing to travel.
“Everyone has made cuts,” Blank said of other visitors bureaus.
Looking forward
The question on tourism corporations’ collective minds right now is “What do we do when it comes back?” Blank said.
If restrictions are lifted by the beginning of June, Blank said he doesn’t expect Real Racine to make any more cuts. “We should be good if that happens,” he said.
A surge in travel is expected nationwide once restrictions are lifted and virus fears have passed, but it’s unclear how big the rush will be.
“There’s a segment of people who want to be outside once this is over,” Blank said, and Real Racine is using targeted ads to find them, particularly by going after people who recently searched online for Wisconsin destinations.
Blank, who has been Real Racine’s president and CEO since 1997, said he’s seen worse times. There were major losses after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and he said he expects that the recession that started in 2008 will have a worse economic impact than coronavirus.
A report from the California-based commercial real estate investment services firm Marcus & Millichap said that how well the hotel and travel industries rebound will be reliant primarily on two things:
- How long the epidemic lasts, and
How much government aid is given.
For now, Blank is keeping a close watch on news from the City of Racine as it relates to North Beach and the Racine Zoo, since they both can be big tourist draws.
