Real Racine inviting Illinois to come to county in ads; city wary of outsiders coming in

Dave Blank, the president and CEO of Real Racine, said that he thinks the Midwest population is currently split into three groups when it comes to their feelings regarding travel:

One-third of the population is ready to travel again,

One-third who might be ready to travel soon but not yet,

And one-third who probably will not travel until 2021 at the earliest.

Real Racine’s ads right now are targeted at those first two groups. They can get people like the Salters to visit now — and thus also spend money at hotels or vacation rentals (such as via Airbnb.com or VRBO.com) and at shops and restaurants — or the ad could plant the seed for future trips for people in the second group.

“We’re trying to attract them here,” Blank said. Regarding people traveling from big cities like the Salters, Blank said: “Some people there (in Chicago) are probably done with looking at concrete and gray and want to escape.”

City wary

Even while Real Racine’s efforts get going, city and county leaders remain wary of outsiders pouring into the area — even if that means more revenue for businesses, workers and governments.