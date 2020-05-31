Real Racine inviting Illinois to come to county in ads; city wary of outsiders coming in

RACINE — Shana Salter and her family took a “little vacation” to Racine this week. They live in Chicago and have been feeling cooped up for the last two months. They had no connection to Racine before, but found a place to stay for a few days and escape the confines of Illinois, where stay-at-home rules have been stricter.
“We wanted somewhere to go,” Salter said while she and her son waited for food inside Downtown Racine’s The Maple Table restaurant, 520 Main St., on Tuesday. “It’s nice to get back to normal.”
Visitors like Salter are exactly the type of people Real Racine, the county’s travel-promoting convention and visitors bureau, is looking to attract. In mid-May, it started advertising again. This came after a weekslong hiatus caused by the nation’s severely depressed travel industry and a massive revenue loss caused by area hotels collecting next to nothing in room taxes since March.
An online advertising campaign targeting married women in northern Illinois — Salter’s exact demographic, and a demographic that controls a large proportion of America’s spending power — invites people to Racine with the phrase “We’re ready when you’re ready.” An ad also ran in the most recent issues of Midwest Living and AAA Living magazines advertising North Beach as “wildly popular among residents and visitors alike.”
Dave Blank, the president and CEO of Real Racine, said that he thinks the Midwest population is currently split into three groups when it comes to their feelings regarding travel:
- One-third of the population is ready to travel again,
- One-third who might be ready to travel soon but not yet,
- And one-third who probably will not travel until 2021 at the earliest.
Real Racine’s ads right now are targeted at those first two groups. They can get people like the Salters to visit now — and thus also spend money at hotels or vacation rentals (such as via Airbnb.com or VRBO.com) and at shops and restaurants — or the ad could plant the seed for future trips for people in the second group.
“We’re trying to attract them here,” Blank said. Regarding people traveling from big cities like the Salters, Blank said: “Some people there (in Chicago) are probably done with looking at concrete and gray and want to escape.”
City wary
Even while Real Racine’s efforts get going, city and county leaders remain wary of outsiders pouring into the area — even if that means more revenue for businesses, workers and governments.
“Protecting public health and supporting our local economy will continue to be a delicate balance. We urge both residents and visitors to maintain social distancing and take all precautions to protect themselves and others,” Mark Schaaf, a spokesman for the Racine County government, said in an email.
Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine’s public health administrator, wants people considering vacations to “ask themselves whether or not they should they be traveling? Is it necessary, and is it safe to travel?”
Bowersox pointed to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Racine, and how the percentage of tests performed which are coming back positive remains higher than the statewide and nationwide norms.
“We know tourism is an important industry in Racine, especially in the summer months, but because of the pandemic, this summer will look very different,” she said in a statement.
For people who do choose to travel, she said it’s even more important to “protect yourselves by wearing masks in public, use hand sanitizer or wash your hands frequently, and keep physically distant from other individuals whenever possible.”
Trying to fill empty hotels
Revenue for travel nationwide has virtually zero chance of recovering this year, industry projections show.
According to Statista’s Mobility Market Outlook, the U.S. travel and tourism industries expected to net more than $156.3 billion in 2020. After making adjustments because of coronavirus, the new projection fell to $111.6 billion for the year, a drop of 28.6%.
In the fourth week of May, Racine County lodging properties were showing small signs of a comeback, but not much.
Throughout April 2020, occupancy rates at 16 out of the county’s 22 lodging properties plummeted to below 25%. In April of last year, occupancy rates were between 46% and 58%.
In the week starting on May 17, the occupancy rate was 29%, a moderate increase compared to the six weeks prior. Last year that same week, the occupancy rate was 62%.
“At least they’re going up, slowly,” Blank said in an email, noting that room rates had also fallen from a nightly average of $95 at this time last year down to around $70 a night now.
