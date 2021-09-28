Real Racine and Mount Pleasant case regarding hotel room taxes dropped

The Real Racine board agreed to discontinue the lawsuit during its Aug. 28 meeting, President/CEO Dave Blank said in a phone interview. The addition of Primuth as an intervenor made the case “complex and expensive,” according to Blank.

Blank said Mount Pleasant having its own Tourism Commission will pose some challenges for Real Racine, which relies on municipalities hotel tax dollars, “but they’re not insurmountable.”

“We’re looking forward to working in the future together for Racine County,” Blank said, adding there will likely be a “cooling off” period between the two parties for some time. He still questions the legality of the village’s Tourism Commission even if the parties have reached agreement.

Smith said in a phone interview that the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission “has always invited Real Racine to apply for grants, and that won’t change.”

“The Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission is eager to continue its financial support of tourism efforts benefitting the entire region,” said Tourism Commission Chairperson Rob Richardson. “While this lawsuit did not slow that effort down, it is a relief to see it end.”