Real Racine and Mount Pleasant case regarding hotel room taxes dropped
TOURISM BUREAUS

Real Racine and Mount Pleasant case regarding hotel room taxes dropped

Mount Pleasant Village Hall

Mount Pleasant Village Hall is shown here in this file photo taken Aug. 19, 2011.

 SCOTT ANDERSON, Journal Times file photo

MOUNT PLEASANT — Real Racine and the Village of Mount Pleasant have agreed to dismiss the lawsuit between them regarding the village’s utilization and spending of hotel room taxes.

This is a win for the Village of Mount Pleasant, which wants to take sole control of its tourism promotion and doesn’t want to contract with an outside entity, as many of Racine County’s municipalities do with Real Racine.

“We’re ready to sign an agreement that is going to dismiss this case with prejudice, meaning it can’t be refiled by Real Racine. All the parties are in agreement … to have this dismissed,” said Village Attorney Chris Smith during a Village Board meeting Monday.

Smith continued: “We don’t have to worry about any further legal challenges from Real Racine to how we spend our tourism dollars. For the village, it’s what we wanted and it’s a good resolution for us.”

The lawsuit, which was first reported in March, was filed by Real Racine, the county visitors bureau. It alleged Mount Pleasant was illegally spending room taxes it has collected since Jan. 1, 2021.

Real Racine logo

Real Racine logo

The lawsuit sought to have the village pay 75% of those room taxes back to Real Racine and to resume paying room taxes to the visitors bureau. It also sought to have the village — via its Tourism Commission, which was created in early 2019 — re-enter a contract with Real Racine.

In April, the village’s former clerk-treasurer, Juliet Primuth, was added as an intervenor, or third party, to the case. Primuth believed Real Racine’s position was incorrect because it was “grounded on an unconstitutional statute,” i.e., the Wisconsin statute outlining what is considered a “tourism entity” that can receive the funds. Real Racine argued the Tourism Commission shouldn’t count as a “tourism entity;” the village disagreed.

Dave DeGroot

DeGroot

“The Village is pleased that this case has resolved,” Village President Dave DeGroot said in a statement Tuesday. “We always knew we were acting legally, appropriately and in the best interest of our hotel owners and it is satisfying to know that our position is vindicated with Real Racine’s abandonment of their challenge.”

Dave Blank

Blank

The Real Racine board agreed to discontinue the lawsuit during its Aug. 28 meeting, President/CEO Dave Blank said in a phone interview. The addition of Primuth as an intervenor made the case “complex and expensive,” according to Blank.

Blank said Mount Pleasant having its own Tourism Commission will pose some challenges for Real Racine, which relies on municipalities hotel tax dollars, “but they’re not insurmountable.”

“We’re looking forward to working in the future together for Racine County,” Blank said, adding there will likely be a “cooling off” period between the two parties for some time. He still questions the legality of the village’s Tourism Commission even if the parties have reached agreement.

Smith said in a phone interview that the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission “has always invited Real Racine to apply for grants, and that won’t change.”

“The Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission is eager to continue its financial support of tourism efforts benefitting the entire region,” said Tourism Commission Chairperson Rob Richardson. “While this lawsuit did not slow that effort down, it is a relief to see it end.”

Though the lawsuit between Real Racine and the village on the spending of room taxes is over, DeGroot said “the constitutional challenge is still out there for somebody else to take up.” In other words, Smith said that someone can still file a lawsuit against the statute in question.

