Ready for pączkis this Fat Tuesday? This Sturtevant bakery is

STURTEVANT — Bakeries and grocery stores have been getting ready for Fat Tuesday/Mardi Gras these last few days. As customers around the area are looking for places to buy paczki, one Sturtevant bakery has produced a large supply of the Polish pastry.

Lehmann’s Bakery, 9117 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, will sell the bulk of its paczki (pronounced PONCH-key) output today. Bakers made 40 dozen of them in the days leading up to the holiday.

“Everyone’s hyping it,” baker Wayne Palmer-Ball said. “Everybody is asking ‘what’s the big deal? I’ve got to find out what’s going on.’ ”

Growing every year

Paczki is a filled doughnut-like treat many people indulge in for Fat Tuesday, before Lent starts Wednesday in the Christian faith. The paczki, which has been known in Poland since at least the Middle Ages, is made with a richer dough, with more eggs than standard doughnut dough, Palmer-Ball said.

Lehmann’s Bakery sells paczkis with six different fillings: raspberry, cherry, lemon, caramel, custard and apple. Sometimes the bakery gets additional requests for prune paczkis.

“Some of our older customers get nostalgic about the prune flavor,” Palmer-Ball said.

