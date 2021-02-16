 Skip to main content
Ready for pączkis this Fat Tuesday? This Sturtevant bakery is
Lehmann's Bakery

Ready for pączkis this Fat Tuesday? This Sturtevant bakery is

STURTEVANT — Bakeries and grocery stores have been getting ready for Fat Tuesday/Mardi Gras these last few days. As customers around the area are looking for places to buy paczki, one Sturtevant bakery has produced a large supply of the Polish pastry.

Lehmann’s Bakery, 9117 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, will sell the bulk of its paczki (pronounced PONCH-key) output today. Bakers made 40 dozen of them in the days leading up to the holiday.

“Everyone’s hyping it,” baker Wayne Palmer-Ball said. “Everybody is asking ‘what’s the big deal? I’ve got to find out what’s going on.’ ”

Growing every year

Paczki is a filled doughnut-like treat many people indulge in for Fat Tuesday, before Lent starts Wednesday in the Christian faith. The paczki, which has been known in Poland since at least the Middle Ages, is made with a richer dough, with more eggs than standard doughnut dough, Palmer-Ball said.

Lehmann’s Bakery sells paczkis with six different fillings: raspberry, cherry, lemon, caramel, custard and apple. Sometimes the bakery gets additional requests for prune paczkis.

“Some of our older customers get nostalgic about the prune flavor,” Palmer-Ball said.

Wayne Palmer-Ball opening pączki tower

Wayne Palmer-Ball of Lehmann’s Bakery, 9117 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, pulls out trays of pączkis.

Palmer-Ball, who has been producing pastries at Lehmann’s since 1986, said the store typically doesn’t sell a ton of donuts in comparison to kringle, the bakery’s specialty. There’s lots of competition as well, with other bakeries and even grocery stores in the area selling the delicacy.

However, this year Lehmann’s had already sold most of its original stock of 480 paczkis by 1:30 p.m. Monday, leaving only a few dozen still for sale. The bakery makes between 30 or 40 dozen each year, so plans were to make more Monday night, Palmer-Ball told The Journal Times on Monday afternoon.

A packing crew at the bakery, the same crew that fills kringle, comes into the bakery at night to fill and finish off the paczkis. The bakery uses the same filling in paczkis as is used in kringle.

The paczkis are only sold at Lehmann’s this time of year around Fat Tuesday. Palmer-Ball expects the paczkis to be sold out within the next few days — and then it’s adieu until next year.

“It’s been growing every year,” Palmer-Ball said. “We make doughnuts every day, but that increases exponentially on paczki day. We more often run out than have leftovers.”

Palmer-Ball said he loves paczkis and prefers them with powdered sugar over granulated sugar — the bakery offers both kinds. He likes all of the various fillings, but his personal favorites include cherry and raspberry.

“Mardi Gras is party, party, party,” Palmer-Ball said.

More online

To watch a video of Wayne Palmer-Bell explaining how paczkis are made, search for this story at JournalTimes.com

