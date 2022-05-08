Ready for anything: Area first responders practice with fake school bus crash in Racine County

BURLINGTON — First responders need to be prepared for any emergency situation, including a serious school bus crash.

Such an emergency simulation drill was conducted Saturday in Burlington at the Chocolate Festival grounds located at 681 Maryland Ave.

Members of Burlington’s fire, ambulance and police departments were joined Saturday from departments in nearby areas of Racine County and beyond. The simulation was made possible by the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, a system in place for departments in nearby areas to provide aid in larger emergencies.

“When they have an incident too big for their community department, other departments are called in to give more aid and assistance,” said Barb Rigden, an EMT Intermediate and one of the moulage artists on the scene.

The simulation involved a three-vehicle "accident" involving a school bus filled with students from Burlington High School.

Fire and rescue used Jaws of Life, a hydraulic rescue tool that is used to cut through cars and rip open vehicles' doors to release stricken occupants. Redmar & Sons Recycling, a recycling center across the street from the Chocolate Festival grounds, provided the scrap vehicles.

Emergency service departments from surrounding communities included Waterford, Kansasville, Lake Geneva and the City of Racine. Flight for Life was scheduled to attend the simulation, but was unable to make it.

A police drone was used to gather aerial footage of the situation.

"It was a really cool experience being a part of all this," said Nick Farvour, a junior at Burlington High School who played a "victim" in the simulation. "It was super cool to be immersed. It almost felt like reality."

