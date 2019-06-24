Dear Harriette: Do you believe in love at first sight? Or even unspoken love? I’m currently in my third year of college and have noticed a certain guy around campus since I was a freshman. I can tell that he is attracted to me as well. When we first locked eyes, it’s as if we recognized each other from somewhere. However, we have never actually said a word to each other.
He’s on the baseball team, and his jersey number is 21. Now everywhere I go, I see that number pop up, whether it’s part of the time on the clock, the number on the bus, commercials, social media, etc. ... You name it, I see it!
My friends think I’m delusional, but I feel as though he could be someone special. What are your thoughts on this situation? How do you know who The One is? — The One
Dear The One: Stop doubting the messages that are coming to you and take action. You don’t need to consult your friends. You already know that you find this man interesting. Now it’s time to drum up the courage to speak to him.
You believe that he has noticed you. Perhaps you both are shy. Take a leap and go for it. Go up to him and say hello. Tell him that you have noticed him since you started at your university, and you would love to have a chance to talk. Invite him for coffee or some other quiet social interaction.
What’s the worst that could happen? He could say no. That wouldn’t be so bad. The upside, though, is that he will likely say yes, and then you will both get a chance to see if the chemistry grows when you are face-to-face.
