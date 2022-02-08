Read the signs, truckers | 2 different vehicles hit same bridge in 24 hours, Caledonia Police report

CALEDONIA — The Dunkelow Road Bridge has claimed another two motorized victims.

Multiple signs along Dunkelow Road leading up to the railroad bridge warn that the bridge height is 11 feet, 5 inches, too low to be driven under by many box trucks and virtually any semitrailer. But it's common for those signs to be ignored, as two drivers learned within a 24-hour period Monday and Tuesday.

"After going several months without an incident, the Dunkelow Road Bridge claims 2 in less than 24 hours. Not like we are keeping track," states a Facebook post from the Caledonia Police Department.

The Dunkelow Road Bridge is located east of Nicholson Road and west of Highway 38. It is hit by vehicles about six times a year, CPD says.

“Oftentimes, it is rental trucks with people who don’t know how big their trucks are,” Lt. Gary Larsen said in 2016.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.