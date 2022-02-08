 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CALEDONIA POLICE

Read the signs, truckers | 2 different vehicles hit same bridge in 24 hours, Caledonia Police report

Dunkelow Road Bridge truck

This photo was posted Tuesday morning by the Caledonia Police Department's Sgt. Jim Gardiner with the caption in-part reading "This was a 12' truck, now it's 11'6" open top box truck."

 Caledonia Police Department

CALEDONIA — The Dunkelow Road Bridge has claimed another two motorized victims.

Multiple signs along Dunkelow Road leading up to the railroad bridge warn  that the bridge height is 11 feet, 5 inches, too low to be driven under by many box trucks and virtually any semitrailer. But it's common for those signs to be ignored, as two drivers learned within a 24-hour period Monday and Tuesday.

Caledonia Police urge caution after truck hits bridge

"After going several months without an incident, the Dunkelow Road Bridge claims 2 in less than 24 hours. Not like we are keeping track," states a Facebook post from the Caledonia Police Department.

Google Maps Dunkelow Road Bridge location map screenshot

Dunkelow Road Bridge location
Dunkelow Road Bridge Hit

The peeled-back steel roof of a truck is shown after it struck the railroad viaduct on Dunkelow Road on Dec. 20, 2016.

The Dunkelow Road Bridge is located east of Nicholson Road and west of Highway 38. It is hit by vehicles about six times a year, CPD says.

“Oftentimes, it is rental trucks with people who don’t know how big their trucks are,” Lt. Gary Larsen said in 2016.

