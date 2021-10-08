Read the Racine County Executive's 2022 budget address here

The following is a transcript of County Executive Jonathan Delagrave's 2022 budget address, as prepared for delivery at the County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday evening, Oct. 5:
"Mister Chairman, Mister Vice Chairman, Members of the County Board, Youth in Governance representatives, distinguished guests and Racine County residents.
When I spoke in May, at the State of the County Address, I shared optimism after a year of hardship. With vaccinations on the rise, we hoped for a return to normalcy. COVID-19 let up, but it did not let go. We are still battling this virus, and we cannot and will not give up.
We must not become complacent. Opportunities abound for vaccinations throughout our county. If you have not been vaccinated, it's not too late. Visit vaccines.gov to find a provider near you. Help us wage this war against the virus, a war we will win.
Despite the setbacks, our community has persevered. Vaccination rates are rising, schools have resumed and businesses reopened. Rebound Racine, our joint report with RAMAC to help businesses and schools reopen, has been a success. To this day, I still get calls saying how useful this blueprint has been in dealing with the pandemic.
As I travel throughout our county, I see the weary yet optimistic faces of individuals whose lives have been disrupted. Families struggling to make ends meet and still searching for the light at the end of the tunnel. We have not forgotten about you.
Just like Racine County families and residents, the county has also been mindful of expenses in the present as it sets the agenda for the future. Together, we have worked tirelessly to make a budget that will allow us to advance our vision for Racine County while also not exposing our taxpayers.
That vision starts with each of you in mind. Racine County has and always will work to do right by its residents. We have weathered this storm, and together we will continue to move forward.
How do we move forward with so much uncertainty? Sometimes it feels like the rules of the game change without us even noticing. Tonight, it’s my duty to share my 2022 budget, but it’s more than that. I am here to talk about a county on the rise. A county that is leading. A county that innovates. A county that is compassionate. Quite honestly, the best county in the State of Wisconsin.
The fact is, in the last six years we have done some incredibly tough lifts and made some prudent yet difficult decisions. It’s time to show what Resilient Racine is all about. It’s not about returning to the status quo. Racine County is redefining itself out of this pandemic. We will continue to challenge norms to best serve our residents. This budget is reflective of that.
So, how do we get started? Racine County was awarded more than $38 million from the American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA. These dollars will help the county overcome the budget gaps caused by the pandemic. This one-time money provides an opportunity to invest in the long-term health of our county while tackling issues caused by COVID-19.
We are taking a calculated approach to use these ARPA dollars. We knew our initial investment had to be in an area of urgent need. We made a nearly $2.75 million investment in our essential workers — correctional officers, 9-1-1 dispatchers, health and behavioral services staff, and others. Workers that were there for us during this pandemic providing critical services.
Unlike other municipalities, Racine County was a stabilizing force during these turbulent times. We couldn’t have done it without our essential workers. Once again, thank you!
With the help of the chairman and vice chairman, we have established a process that will set priorities for the county. We are a team and a collaborative one at that. We will work together to establish priorities for all aspects of our county including, but not limited to, essential services, quality of life, and multi-cultural and socioeconomic enhancements.
But like so many businesses and employers during the pandemic, a workforce was not always available. We encountered unsettling and ongoing staffing shortages, especially amongst our correctional staff. We needed to be intentional in our solution. Competition is fierce for qualified individuals in these roles, and we are not alone as correctional facilities throughout the region, state and nation struggle to fill these key positions.
Through strategic hiring practices and support from the County Board, we found an answer and have seen immediate returns on our investment through the successful hiring of seasoned and trained employees.
As promised, this budget puts $1.7 million back into the structural deficit. We will not leave a structural deficit on the books for Racine County and its residents. A promise made and a promise kept.
As we looked for ways to assist the most vulnerable of our population, the Here to Help program took shape. Here to Help was more than just eviction prevention and rental assistance, it was a lifeline for families at risk of falling through the cracks. It ensured all individuals and families could better access essential services and support during these difficult times. As with so many endeavors, we couldn't provide this support alone. We worked with partners like United Way, HALO, and Racine Community Foundation to ensure those at their lowest point can rise upward. As we work to build a healthy, thriving community — we can’t leave anyone behind.
As so many of us know, some of the impacts of this virus can’t be seen. Families have been pushed to the limit, jobs have been lost, and the future seems uncertain. This pandemic has made the need for a comprehensive mental health strategy essential to Racine County’s future in order to reckon with the mental health problems caused and worsened by the pandemic.
Mental health doesn’t discriminate. It, like COVID-19, doesn’t care how much money you make, the neighborhood you live in, or the car you drive. But it does disproportionately impact our most vulnerable communities.
We are taking a unique approach to support those at their lowest point, with our new initiative in this budget — CREW or County of Racine Essential Workers. This initiative pairs mental health professionals with law enforcement to better serve our community and respond to individuals in crisis. CREW will connect the dots for our residents and guide them to the appropriate services they need. This initiative represents an initial step toward a more comprehensive program of trauma interventions for dealing with the mental health effects of the pandemic — both among our most vulnerable populations and front-line workers. In the months ahead, we will present a more comprehensive mental health strategy for your review and approval using ARPA funding.
As I mentioned before, the pandemic has only amplified some of the challenges facing our essential workers, especially correctional officers and law enforcement. In this budget, I am proposing another investment in those tasked with protecting Racine County residents. As with body cams in years past, we must give our sheriff’s office and jail the tools needed to serve our community at the highest level. In this year’s budget, we have allocated funds for simulation software that will better prepare our law enforcement officers, and necessary vehicle and equipment upgrades.
We can’t discuss public safety without also focusing on Racine County’s urgent need for a new Youth Development and Care Center. As this plan advances and takes shape, we continue to engage and educate stakeholders about our vision. We must chart a course premised on therapeutic interventions, education, rehabilitation, and intervention. We must improve outcomes without placing additional pressure on taxpayers, and this new SRCCCY, with $40 million in state funding and $750,000 in additional youth aids each year, will do just that.
I’m proud to share that we were recently awarded a Youth Justice Innovation grant to help reduce referrals to the youth justice system. This grant will help our Human Services Department improve interventions by providing training, support protocols and diversion tools to school programs among key community stakeholders. This grant along with the Boost program, which focuses on increasing the strength and resiliency of families, will be another tool in Racine County’s effort to reshape youth justice and help us deliver better outcomes for our youth.
This past summer, we kicked off our Youth Summer Jobs program and it was a resounding success. As we look to the future, Youth Summer Jobs will expand with an investment of $200,000 dollars annually for four years. This program is invaluable as it provides real world experience to our young people in need along with trauma-informed case management. I want to thank everyone involved, especially Alfonzo Gardner for his leadership in executing our vision. This initiative wouldn’t have been possible without the help of so many people within our community. I believe Youth Summer Jobs will be a transformative program for Racine County youth.
I would be remiss to not acknowledge the work of Pastor Melvin Hargrove, our Community Impact & Diversity Coordinator. His work within the community helps us keep lines of communication and partnership strong while opening new doors. Open so that we can make sure all Racine County residents are seen and heard. He is also hard at work developing the Racine County Race, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion initiative or REDI — a key component in making Racine County a workplace of choice. I can’t wait to share more about this initiative soon.
To better serve all Racine County residents, we will soon integrate the Central Racine County Health Department and its public-health services into Racine County. This consolidation will not take away from the department’s focus on preventative medicine and family health. In fact, it will enhance and improve the health and well-being of our county and its residents.
The Health Department has been responsible for leading the county-wide response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020 alone, CRCHD staff experienced an almost 1500% increase in contact case investigations straining the department like never before. A recent Community Health Improvement Plan, or CHIP, has outlined several areas of importance for the Health Department, and we have budgeted for the addition of two new public health nurses to improve staffing levels and assist in reaching these goals. As we strive to make Racine County a healthy, safe and vibrant community, a great place to live, work and do business, we must make additional investments in our parks.
From our long-term project at Pritchard Park, including the addition of pickleball courts, to investments in Quarry Lake, we have seen the positive impact of having beautiful, inviting and sustainable parks. This budget also invests in staff tasked with managing our parks through the addition of six new park technician positions. It also features the enhancement of the Eagle Lake boat launch and improves parking lots and more. We are also excited to share that Franksville Memorial Park, which matches our portfolio of existing park options and is a highly-visible asset centrally located in Caledonia, will be integrated into our parks system.
Reefpoint Marina is a gem along Lake Michigan and a point of pride for so many of our residents. It’s an invaluable resource for our community, nationally known for its rating as the Best Marina on the Great Lakes in 2021, and this budget keeps the marina on a sustainable path.
We will be committing resources to improve the long-term viability of our golf courses at Ives Grove and Browns Lake. This budget includes a phased spending plan to restore the current outdated and failing Ives Grove irrigation system to modern standards.
These improvements will extend the lifespan of Ives Grove and allow it to remain a golf destination.
Over the last year our Public Works Department has undertaken several major road improvement projects including work on portions of Highway K in Rochester and resurfacing of Highway C between Union Grove and Mount Pleasant. As we prepare for 2022 and beyond, we have committed $8.1 million dollars in this year’s budget for the advancement of new highway projects, additional vehicles, staff and equipment. It’s time to repave Highway P in Burlington, as well as Highway K in Norway, and work to reinforce the breakwater along Lake Michigan. The breakwater is an especially complex task that requires our attention as it has been ravaged by record water levels, storms and scoring in the past several years.
One of Racine County’s greatest strengths is embracing innovative and creative solutions. Our HR Department, under the strong leadership of Sarah Street, is transforming the way we engage our current and potential employees.
We are instituting innovative practices in three key areas: streamlined recruitment, improved benefit options, and competitive wage analysis and adjustments. Streamlining our recruitment practices through the use of new technology has allowed us to increase our reach and engagement with potential employees. These practices have strengthened our workforce and match candidates with positions more quickly.
An area I’m really proud of is the work being done to improve benefit options for our county employees. Expansion of our employee assistance program, more impactful health and wellness incentives, and something many of us hold dear — we now offer our employees pet insurance at no additional cost to the county.
HR has also embraced collaboration by working closely with our Performance and Analytics department. As we continue to focus on being the Workplace of Choice for Racine County — we made much-needed wage increases for our essential employees. We were one of the first counties in the state to recognize these employees for their dedication and commitment to county residents.
As we’ve been looking for opportunities to increase efficiency and save, our Facilities Management staff has also risen to the occasion. Facilities Management has made several new additions which have increased our flexibility and savings. This summer with temperatures of more than 90 degrees, Facilities Management worked to keep the Ives Grove patrol station cooled and saved the county tens of thousands of dollars by installing a new air conditioning unit. These small savings add up as we look to remain fiscally prudent.
Infrastructure is more than just buildings and roads, it’s also the digital fiber that connects us, our homes and jobs. Our Information Technology department is collaborating with East and West to find innovative solutions to the digital divide. The importance of reliable internet access has never been more evident than during this pandemic, when increasing numbers work or learn from home. It remains my mission to deliver this now essential service to both sides of the “I.” We have also budgeted for needed infrastructure updates at our various county buildings including fiber replacement at our substation in Ives Grove.
I am determined to turn the challenges of these past two years into the opportunities of tomorrow. As I mentioned before, these one-time ARPA dollars give our county the ability to fill the scars left by COVID-19, but that can’t be where they stop. Through collaboration with you, the County Board, municipalities, stakeholders and businesses, we must turn this challenge into a transformative moment.
I would like to thank my cabinet, county employees, legislative officers and you, the County Board, for your support in these unprecedented times. Thank you to our Finance Director Brian Nelson and his staff for working diligently on what will be his final county budget before his retirement.
Our staff continues to step up to the challenge — they are creative and they work hard. Racine County has led the way in many different initiatives over the years and we continue to find innovative and cost-effective ways of tackling the issues and delivering mandated services.
Despite the pandemic, our county continues to grow. New single and multi-family residences are springing up from east to west. It’s no surprise. We are positioned in one of the largest economic corridors in the world. We will continue to focus on making our county a destination for companies looking to do business and for residents to live the lives they want.
As we plot our course for next year, we know that we must move our county forward together. We can overcome this pandemic. Together we can continue to build a vibrant and inclusive community. The future is bright. Let’s get to work.
Thank you, and may God bless Racine County."