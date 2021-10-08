Read the Racine County Executive's 2022 budget address here

Just like Racine County families and residents, the county has also been mindful of expenses in the present as it sets the agenda for the future. Together, we have worked tirelessly to make a budget that will allow us to advance our vision for Racine County while also not exposing our taxpayers.

That vision starts with each of you in mind. Racine County has and always will work to do right by its residents. We have weathered this storm, and together we will continue to move forward.

How do we move forward with so much uncertainty? Sometimes it feels like the rules of the game change without us even noticing. Tonight, it’s my duty to share my 2022 budget, but it’s more than that. I am here to talk about a county on the rise. A county that is leading. A county that innovates. A county that is compassionate. Quite honestly, the best county in the State of Wisconsin.

The fact is, in the last six years we have done some incredibly tough lifts and made some prudent yet difficult decisions. It’s time to show what Resilient Racine is all about. It’s not about returning to the status quo. Racine County is redefining itself out of this pandemic. We will continue to challenge norms to best serve our residents. This budget is reflective of that.