Read the criminal charges filed against Kyle Rittenhouse
Read the criminal charges filed against Kyle Rittenhouse

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin

Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with backwards cap, walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, with another armed civilian. Prosecutors on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 charged Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP)

 ADAM ROGAN

KENOSHA — The criminal complaint charging 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes related to Tuesday's fatal shootings in Kenosha has been released.

Rittenhouse is accused of killing Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake; and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha. The Illinois teenager also faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

All felony charges came with "use of a dangerous weapon" modifier.

In both killings, video shows Rittenhouse being pursued before shots are fired. Although some claimed that Rosenbaum had thrown a weapon at Rittenhouse, the criminal complaint filed with the Kenosha County District Attorney states that he threw a plastic bag.

Video shows Huber attempting to strike Rittenhouse when Huber was shot in the chest.

According to a report of an autopsy, Huber's gunshot wound to his chest "perforated his heart, aorta, pulmonary artery and right lung."

Rosenbaum's autopsy showed "a gunshot wound to the right groin which fractured his pelvis, a gunshot to the back which perforated his right lung and liver, a gunshot wound to the left hand, a superficial gunshot wound to his lateral left thigh, and a graze gunshot wound to the right side of his forehead."

As of Friday, Rittenhouse was still in custody in Illinois awaiting an extradition hearing.

One week prior to the shooting, Rittenhouse was also cited in Kenosha County for speeding on the freeway (20-24 mph over) and for driving without a valid license, according to online records.

CLICK HERE to read the criminal complaint filed against Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha County
Download PDF CLICK HERE to read the criminal complaint filed against Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha County
1 comment
