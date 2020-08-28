Read the criminal charges filed against Kyle Rittenhouse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — The criminal complaint charging 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes related to Tuesday's fatal shootings in Kenosha has been released.

Rittenhouse is accused of killing Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake; and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha. The Illinois teenager also faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

All felony charges came with "use of a dangerous weapon" modifier.

In both killings, video shows Rittenhouse being pursued before shots are fired. Although some claimed that Rosenbaum had thrown a weapon at Rittenhouse, the criminal complaint filed with the Kenosha County District Attorney states that he threw a plastic bag.

Video shows Huber attempting to strike Rittenhouse when Huber was shot in the chest.

According to a report of an autopsy, Huber's gunshot wound to his chest "perforated his heart, aorta, pulmonary artery and right lung."