Read Gov. Ever's latest updates: Emergency Order No. 5

State of Wisconsin

Department of Health Services

Tony Evers, Governor

Andrea Palm, Secretary

EMERGENCY ORDER #5

PROHIBITING MASS GATHERINGS OF 10 PEOPLE OR MORE

1. Under the authority of Wis. Stat. § 252.02(3) and at the direction of Governor Tony Evers, I, Andrea Palm, Secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, order a statewide moratorium on mass gatherings of 10 people or more to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This order supersedes any previous Emergency Order that conflicts with this order.

2. Effective at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, all public and private mass gatherings are prohibited in the State of Wisconsin. "Mass gathering" is any planned or spontaneous, public or private event or convening that will bring together or is likely to bring together 10 or more people in a single room or single confined or enclosed space at the same time.

All gatherings that bring together or are likely to bring together less than 1 0 people in a single room or confined or enclosed space at the same time must:

a. Preserve social distancing of 6 feet between people, and