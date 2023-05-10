RACINE — When it comes to education, everyone wants the best for their children.

With so many options, finding the right school can be a challenge — especially given how the dynamics of education have changed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

One school in Racine County has devoted itself to giving its children the best education they can receive by adapting to the changing times.

21st Century Preparatory School, 1220 Mound Ave. 102, is an independent public 4K-8 charter school dedicated to putting the needs of its students first. It also is one of the oldest charter schools in the state, having been established in 2002.

21st Century Prep is not a private school, but it acts as its own school district. Parents do not have to pay tuition, only a registration fee.

But there are some differences from a traditional public school, such as the requirement that students wear uniforms.

Executive Director Shebaniah Muhammad said being independent means the school has more freedom to make changes for students, staff and families.

“If we need to make a curriculum change to respond to the needs of our students, I can move faster in the year to do that,” Muhammad said.

The school also offers smaller class sizes, averaging about 20 students per class.

Muhammad said the school focuses on literacy, professional development for staff and parent engagement to create a comprehensive approach to education.

Many of the teachers at 21st Century Prep have completed the Learning Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling training (LETRS), which is based on the neuroscience of reading research.

“The brain is not programmed how to read; it’s only programmed how to speak,” said Erin Johnson, Student Academic Coordinator. “It’s really helping our teachers understand that.”

Johnson is training to become a LETRS facilitator, so she can provide more in-house training.

In the past few years, 21st Century Prep also has become a “data-focused school.” Three times a year, students take the STAR Reading test to collect data about how to improve literacy skills for all students.

“We’re are being more intentional on what our kids are being taught and making sure we are hitting those essential skills and standards that are going to help them progress through the school year, into high school and beyond,” said Principal Stacey James.

Elementary students keep reading logs year-round and are encouraged to read outside of school — often being sent home with books.

Books also are treated as incentives. Students can earn prizes if they log enough reading minutes each month.

Muhammed said the goal of incentivizing reading is to encourage reading, show the fun side of education and let students know their efforts are recognized.

21st Century is also committed to parent involvement and keeping them informed about their children’s progress.

The school also welcomes parents to attend monthly themed events.

“We invite all students and families from 4K-8th grade to come,” said Parent Liaison Kim Blake, who has been with the school since its inception.

One of those activities is “Dads and Donuts,” which salutes the sacrifices that fathers, uncles or any parental figure makes to help a student.

The themes also revolve around math and literacy, with books and family activities being raffled.

The Racine Public Library has even participated, allowing families to sample coding programs and robots, and the Bookmobile visits the school every Monday.

Blake also provides non-academic help to families, helping identify community resources that families might need.

“Anything that I hear about that would benefit our parents, I’m definitely going to share,” Blake said. “Some of that information, of course, we share with everybody, but some of the information is specific to some parents in certain situations.”

Muhammad, Johnson, James, Blake and assistant principal Reiko Arimura work hand-in-hand to make sure the needs of all the students at 21st Century Prep are met.

“You have people around the table that have different ideas, perspectives, experiences an expertise, that believe in the vision to make sure we are all on the same page,” Muhammad said. “Even if we all don’t agree, we always moving in the direction that is best for students.”

The 75 faculty members and staff are devoted to student development.

“The goal is always doing what we can to help our kids be successful,” Johnson said.

