Re-learning the craft of teaching: Siena continues to adapt its virtual learning plan

“We didn’t know at first how much kids could really take in and do,” White said.

John Paul II provides an online calendar to families, making it clear when schoolwork is due. There are certain days are set aside for specific subjects, and Fridays were designated as advisory days. This is a time for teachers to plan, work one-on-one with students who need extra help, for teachers to do Zoom meetings to collaborate with one another and for staff to call parents and check in with them.

“I’m really proud of the progress that everyone has made,” White said. “At first this was a big shock. Teachers are to be commended, parents are to be commended because it’s a new reality for our parents too. They have been great partners and I applaud our parents who have had to learn how to juggle their work from home and help their children with their lessons. We could not do it alone without the support of parents.”

John Paul II has also made changes since the start of the shutdown in the time frame students are allotted to complete their schoolwork. At first students were given a day to complete their work, but teachers and administrators soon realized that parents who work varying shifts are not always available to help their children with schoolwork during such a short window of time. Now things are more flexible.