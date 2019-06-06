RACINE — The Redevelopment Authority of Racine has voted to extend a West Allis company's purchase option for the Ajax industrial complex to Oct. 3, despite an objection from Mayor Cory Mason.
At Thursday's meeting, the RDA went into closed session, citing Wisconsin statutes "to address a matter that, for competitive or bargaining reasons, requires a closed session, specifically regarding the transfer of real property," to discuss the property transfer of the site from the RDA to Cardinal Capital Management.
The purchase option expired last Friday, giving Cardinal a deadline of 30 days to close on the property located at 1520 and 1536 Clark St. Cardinal officials submitted a request to have the purchase option extended for another three months.
Cardinal has received multiple extensions from the RDA since the project was first announced in March 2018, the latest one being in December.
When Thursday's meeting returned to open session, Mason was the sole "no" vote against the extension. When asked why he cast his vote, he stated that he has "concerns" but declined to further elaborate.
The recommended extension will go before the City Council for final approval. The council's next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 18 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.
No development agreement
At an RDA meeting last week, Mason gave an update on the project, stating the city did not have a development agreement with Cardinal.
“If Cardinal acquires the property, we’ll continue to have conversations (about) the future of the Ajax site with them, or other opportunities that they’re interested in the City of Racine,” Mason told the RDA last week. “They’ve done great, innovative work in other communities, and I’m excited what they can do here.”
The $18 million housing project was announced in March 2018 and the site encompasses more than 3 acres and some of Racine’s oldest industrial buildings. Cardinal's proposal is to demolish all but one of the old buildings — the historic Pabst tavern on the block's southeastern corner. In its place it would build 112 "workforce housing" units.
Cardinal is also the developer that has proposed razing the old, lakefront YMCA and constructing a new one on-site as part of a larger Downtown area development.
