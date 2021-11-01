RCSO investigating mobile-home fire as potential arson in Union Grove

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.

UNION GROVE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential arson that was reported Sunday evening in Union Grove.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of 11th Avenue in Union Grove for a mobile home that was on fire.

The mobile home was fully engulfed in flames at the time of their arrival.

All occupants of the residence, and adjacent mobile homes, were moved to safety.

The fire was extinguished by Union Grove Fire Department. No injuries were reported from the occupants.

Racine County Arson Task Force was called to investigate the fire.

The scene is currently being treated as a crime scene pending further investigation.

