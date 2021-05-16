RCEDC annual meeting set June 3

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine County Economic Development Corp. will celebrate its 38th anniversary by hosting the 2021 annual meeting on Thursday, June 3. The event will be broadcast live from Foxconn’s High-Performance Computing Data Center (HPCDC).
This year’s theme is “Disruption.” With strategic plans foiled by the COVID-19 pandemic, it became essential that RCEDC pivoted to meet the immediate needs of Racine County’s businesses. In 2020, RCEDC completed 93 projects, more than quadrupling the previous year. RCEDC staff tallied an abounding amount of outreach with 355 businesses technically assisted and 446 businesses called or physically visited.
The annual meeting will provide attendees an overview of the creative solutions RCEDC used to guide relief efforts. The event will also recognize the following individuals and organizations for their contributions towards fulfilling RCEDC’s mission:
- Sam Johnson Volunteer of the Year: Ralph Malicki, owner of Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly
- Development Project of the Year: Ashley Capital secured Amazon in its 438,300 square foot facility in Sturtevant’s Enterprise Business Park, which served as a catalyst to begin construction of its third spec facility in the park.
- Development Project of the Year: Securing Amazon as their tenant, Hillwood completed the construction and leasing of multiple buildings totaling 873,600 square feet in Yorkville’s Grandview Business Park.
- NE Wisconsin Lender of the Year: David La Duke, vice president of business at Oostburg State Bank
- SE Wisconsin Lender of the Year: Robert Pieroni, vice president of commercial banking at Community State Bank
This year’s keynote speaker is Shawn Kanungo and his theme, “Disruption is Opportunity,” tailored for RCEDC and its audience. Kanungo is a globally recognized innovation strategist. He previously spent 12 years at Deloitte working closely with leaders to better plan for the opportunities associated with disruptive innovation.
The broadcasted event will be free for all who register. Access to registration and more information about the event can be found at disruption-2021.com.