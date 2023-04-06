RAYMOND — A retired police officer is joining the Raymond Village Board, after voters elected him in Tuesday's balloting.
Bill Wilson defeated William Theys in a contest to succeed Trustee Tim Geszvain, who decided not to seek another term.
Wilson prevailed by a vote of 729 to 543.
Wilson is a retired police officer from Milwaukee County who moved to Raymond about 15 years ago.
Theys was unavailable for comment
during the campaign.
Wilson has the opportunity to serve a two-year term on the Village Board at a salary of $4,500 a year.
Voters in Tuesday's election also re-elected Municipal Judge Joseph Purpero over challenger Joseph Seifert. Purpero won the vote 921 to 523, winning another four-year term at a salary of $2,400 a year.
A celebration of life for Jill Peterson, a Raymond Elementary School teacher, in photos and video
Tribute song
Televisions were laid out along the hallways of Raymond Elementary School, playing a tribute video to Jill Peterson, a fifth grade teacher who died April 7.
Diana Panuncial
Watch Now: Jill Peterson Celebration of Life Tribute Video
A Scrabble dedication
A Scrabble-like decoration outlining Jill Peterson's different interests and qualities hung in a hallway inside Raymond Elementary School on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
Leaving puzzle pieces
Students leave messages written on puzzle pieces right outside of Jill Peterson's door on Sunday. The puzzle pieces are symbolic of Peterson's teaching method of making connections.
Diana Panuncial
'Ms. Peterson was a good teacher'
Messages from students are written on puzzle pieces stapled in a hallway of Raymond Elementary School on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
Everything Connects
A student's coloring page hangs in the hallway of Raymond Elementary School. "Everything Connects" was one of Jill Peterson's phrases as a teacher.
Diana Panuncial
How students connected
Drawings of students, alongside a few sentences of how they connected with Jill Peterson, hang inside Raymond Elementary School on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
Flowers in hand
A former student of Jill Peterson's holds a bunch of flowers on Sunday. Students were invited to pick flowers from a selection and add them to vases inside the Raymond Elementary School gymnasium, where a display in honor of Peterson stood.
Diana Panuncial
Please pick a flower
Students were invited to pick flowers from a selection and add them to vases inside the Raymond Elementary School gymnasium, where a display in honor of Jill Peterson stood.
Diana Panuncial
Celebration of Life
A family gathers around Jill Peterson's Celebration of Life display, which stood inside Raymond Elementary School's gymnasium on Sunday. Peterson died April 7.
Diana Panuncial
Adding a flower
A student adds a flower to a vase dedicated to Jill Peterson on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
Jill Peterson's family
Members of Jill Peterson's family were in attendance of her Celebration of Life dedication at Raymond Elementary School on Sunday. From left, sitting: Russ Peterson, Jill's dad, and Judy Bremel, Jill's godmother and Russ's sister. From left, second row: Alissa Ferraro and Linda Hyde, Jill's sister. From left, back row: Jake Ferraro, Jill's nephew and Alissa's husband; Dennis Roushia, Jill's nephew; Kristen Roushia, Jill's nephew and Dennis's wife; and Jeff Peterson, Jill's brother.
Diana Panuncial
