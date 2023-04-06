RAYMOND — A retired police officer is joining the Raymond Village Board, after voters elected him in Tuesday's balloting.

Bill Wilson defeated William Theys in a contest to succeed Trustee Tim Geszvain, who decided not to seek another term.

Wilson prevailed by a vote of 729 to 543.

Wilson is a retired police officer from Milwaukee County who moved to Raymond about 15 years ago.

Theys was unavailable for comment during the campaign.

Wilson has the opportunity to serve a two-year term on the Village Board at a salary of $4,500 a year.

Voters in Tuesday's election also re-elected Municipal Judge Joseph Purpero over challenger Joseph Seifert. Purpero won the vote 921 to 523, winning another four-year term at a salary of $2,400 a year.

A celebration of life for Jill Peterson, a Raymond Elementary School teacher, in photos and video Tribute song Watch Now: Jill Peterson Celebration of Life Tribute Video A Scrabble dedication Leaving puzzle pieces 'Ms. Peterson was a good teacher' Everything Connects How students connected Flowers in hand Please pick a flower Celebration of Life Adding a flower Jill Peterson's family