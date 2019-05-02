RAYMOND — When Raymond residents voted to incorporate the town into a village last month, it may have been hard to guess that things would not change that much, but that is turning out to be the case.
Village leadership, police coverage and planning are all set to stay relatively the same, but it has kept officials busy.
“There’s been a little bit more work just trying to get things together, but it’s been pretty much business as usual so far,” Village Trustee Tim Geszvain said.
The upcoming special Village Board election, scheduled for June 4, should be more or less a formality, Schwartz said. Every current board member plans to run for the same position again, Schwartz and Geszvain said.
Neither was aware of any potential challengers planning to rock the boat by filing paperwork. When the incorporation vote passed, Schwartz said he was considering running for village president, but he ended up deciding against it.
As of Wednesday, only Schwartz had turned in his nomination papers. The deadline is May 13.
Board terms will be staggered, with the president and two trustees with the most votes serving two-year terms and the two trustees with the least votes serving one-year terms.
The biggest change — and expense — with becoming a village is that Timothy Barbeau, director of municipal services for R.A. Smith National, has been tapped as a part-time zoning administrator. Under his contract, Barbeau will work several hours one day per week, then come in on an as-needed basis.
“We don’t want him sitting there if we don’t need him,” Schwartz said.
Even though the village is bringing Barbeau on, Geszvain said it should not shake things up too much because the former town government had a good relationship with county planners who were receptive to the town’s ideas.
Raymond will also renew its police protection contract with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office without any changes, Geszvain said.
“We have the same need for the community as before,” Geszvain said.
Geszvain and Schwartz said the incorporation has been positive overall.
“It’s going to be a little work, but I think we’ll do fine,” Schwartz said. “It’s an exciting kind of time, that’s for sure.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.