Raymond to start the school year with hybrid of in-person and virtual learning

Raymond plans for an approximately 50% reduction to in-person class sizes this year.

After the first week, 5K through fifth grade students will attend in-person classes Monday through Thursday and have virtual lessons on Fridays. Middle school students will learn virtually Monday through Thursday and attend in person classes on Fridays.

Any student can choose a virtual-only learning option.

Students and staff will be required to wear masks, maintain 3 to 6 feet of social distancing and Plexiglass dividers will be placed around student desks.

Students will be required to report temperature and symptom checks taken at home before school. There will be no extra-curricular activities or sports at Raymond this fall.

Although students will be required to wear masks while attending in-person classes, the school will have “no mask zones” where students can temporarily remove them.