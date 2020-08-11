Raymond to start the school year with hybrid of in-person and virtual learning

RAYMOND — Raymond Elementary School students are set to start the upcoming school year using a hybrid learning model, with both in-person an virtual learning.
Raymond Elementary, 2659 76th St., detailed the particulars of its plan in letter sent to parents on Friday. According to the letter, the district plans to use the hybrid model for at least the first six weeks of classes.
“If we can successfully reopen the building with minimal health risks to our students and staff, we significantly reduce the likelihood of our school being shut-down again,” the Raymond administration said in the letter to families. “With this goal in mind, students and staff will begin the school year with a variety of mitigation strategies in place, including masks and social distancing requirements.”
The district is planning staggered start dates, with middle school students coming back to the building Sept. 1 and younger students returning the next week. Start dates for elementary students will be split between Sept. 8 and Sept. 9.
According to Raymond officials, it will utilize a blended learning approach to help reduce class sizes to facilitate social distancing and to help get students used to virtual learning if another full shutdown takes place.
Blended learning is a mix of traditional instruction and the use of technology.
Raymond plans for an approximately 50% reduction to in-person class sizes this year.
After the first week, 5K through fifth grade students will attend in-person classes Monday through Thursday and have virtual lessons on Fridays. Middle school students will learn virtually Monday through Thursday and attend in person classes on Fridays.
Any student can choose a virtual-only learning option.
Students and staff will be required to wear masks, maintain 3 to 6 feet of social distancing and Plexiglass dividers will be placed around student desks.
Students will be required to report temperature and symptom checks taken at home before school. There will be no extra-curricular activities or sports at Raymond this fall.
Although students will be required to wear masks while attending in-person classes, the school will have “no mask zones” where students can temporarily remove them.
“As we start this unprecedented school year, we ask you for your patience, flexibility, and understanding,” Raymond administrators said in the letter. “We take the health and safety of everyone in our community very seriously and are cautiously optimistic that the plan we have created will allow us to provide the best possible learning environment for our students while taking necessary precautions. Our Raymond family reaches far beyond the walls of our building, and we want to ensure that we are operating responsibly to help reduce community spread.”
