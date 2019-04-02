RAYMOND — The Town of Raymond will be the newest village in Racine County, with 77 percent of the town voters casting ballots in favor of a binding referendum to incorporate Tuesday.
According to final but unofficial results, of 1,338 voters, 1,034 were for the incorporation and 233 were against. Seventy-one voters did not vote for or against the incorporation. After the county certifies the election results, they will be sent to the state Department of Administration for the official incorporation document, which should take about a week.
Incorporation will give the town greater control over its development and will protect its territory from potential annexations from its neighboring incorporated municipalities — Caledonia, Franklin and Mount Pleasant.
“It’s hard to come up with a negative impact for becoming a village,” said Town Supervisor Doug Schwartz, who was happy with the results. “It’s just a total win-win.”
Town residents will need to vote for a new Village Board within 60 days of incorporation. Schwartz, who will retire from the Oak Creek Water Department in about a year, said he is considering running for village president.
“I’ve got a lot of connections, so I know what to look for shaping the town in the future and what you don’t want to happen,” Schwartz said.
The Village Board will stay five seats, according to Town Supervisor Dave Lecus.
“We’ve got to go to work and get everything in place,” Lecus said. “The book’s already been written, for the most part.”
The town used the special Foxconn legislation that allowed towns adjacent to Mount Pleasant to incorporate even if they do not meet the state incorporation requirements, which Raymond does not because it does not have a high enough population density. Yorkville incorporated last year using the legislation.
Town of Burlington
Town of Burlington residents also had a referendum regarding incorporation, but it was nonbinding. It asked residents if they wanted the Town Board to continue exploring the possibility of incorporation.
Residents voted against the measure, with final but unofficial results showing that 59.8 percent, or 755 voters, casted no votes and 40.2 percent, or 508, voting yes.
Though the referendum failed, it was not a huge loss. Because it was simply advisory, the town could feasibly continue exploring incorporation.
“I think we have to digest the results and talk about it as a board,” said Town Supervisor Jeff Lang, one of the members of the resident group that worked for the past year to look into incorporation. “I’m just one vote.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.