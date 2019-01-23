RAYMOND — The town is scheduled to hold an informational meeting Thursday evening regarding an upcoming referendum that would ask residents whether or not the town should incorporate as a village.
The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Raymond’s Town Hall, 2255 76th St. (Highway U). Town officials passed a resolution on Nov. 26 to include the referendum on ballots on April 2.
In the resolution, the town invokes the special state legislation that allows towns adjacent to the Foxconn development in Mount Pleasant to incorporate even if they do not meet the population density requirements to become villages. Yorkville incorporated last year using that legislation to protect its boundaries against annexation and to gain more control of development, especially along the Interstate 94 corridor.
Raymond’s southeast corner touches Mount Pleasant’s northwest corner. Stan Riffle, Raymond’s municipal attorney, said there is “no indication anybody is going to challenge” the use of the Foxconn legislation to incorporate.
“There’s no question that they (Raymond and Mount Pleasant) are adjacent,” Riffle said. “There’s plenty of case law that deals with that.”
“This meeting is for informational purposes, and I’m looking forward to learning myself,” Town Supervisor Tom Geszvain said. “I think everybody has plenty of questions.”
Town of Burlington residents also will have a referendum regarding incorporation on April 2. But that referendum is advisory, not definitive like Raymond’s, and is being used to gauge public sentiment about pursuing incorporation. Parts of the Town of Burlington, in the Browns Lake and Bohners Lake areas, would meet the state’s population density requirements for incorporation.
The Dover Town Board is also exploring the idea of incorporation. The Kansasville area of the town would meet population density requirements, but not outlying areas of the town. That would mean more steps and hurdles to get the entire town incorporated.
