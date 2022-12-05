Raymond School students donated so much food this holiday season their weight scale 'ended up canceling out'

RAYMOND — While students weighed donated food for not only goodwill this holiday season, but also a friendly competition among classrooms at Raymond School, the scale malfunctioned.

“It was too much weight. It ended up canceling out,” said sixth grader Devin Krause, also a student council officer.

Raymond School, 2659 76th St., Raymond, worked with The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G (5½ Mile Road), Caledonia, to host a food drive benefiting the Racine County Food Bank in advance of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train event.

The school’s student council organized the efforts within the school, and by the end of the drive, a total of 2,000 pounds of food was collected, according to Krause and two fellow sixth graders and student council officers, Zack Steenrod and Jordan DaPra.

The food bank made its stop at the school Friday to pick up the multiple boxes of food. It took the approximate 40-person student council about 10 minutes to bring it all out and help load the food bank’s truck.

“It was just so many food boxes piled up,” Steenrod said. “There are families that need it and they’re going to get it on their doorstep. It feels really good inside knowing we helped with that.”

DaPra added the students have the potential to save lives when feeding families seriously struggling with hunger.

Giving to the community

The Depot’s co-owner, Sue Gracyalny, has been organizing a larger food drive collecting nonperishable food items and monetary donations to support the CP Holiday Train. A special Small Business Saturday event Nov. 26 at The Depot kicked off the food drive; it ended Nov. 30.

The holiday train arrives Thursday evening, with stops scheduled at the Amtrak Depot, 9900 E. Exploration Court, and at The Depot.

The CP Holiday Train travels coast to coast collecting monetary and food donations that it distributes to each stop’s local food banks. Since the Holiday Train’s inception in 1999, it has raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.

The Raymond student council held the friendly competition among each classroom in the school, where the classroom with the most pounds of food will get “a special snack,” said Raymond School teacher and student council advisor Sue Goodrich.

Student council committees were in charge of weighing the items. The winning classroom collected 700 pounds of food, and each student of that classroom participated in donating, she said.

Goodrich added students at times had to stand on the scale, hold the food, record the weight measurement and then subtract their own weight — making for a math activity.

“I’m really happy we can do this for everyone. We’re giving to the community in many different ways,” Steenrod said.