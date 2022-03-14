Raymond School referendum: Property tax increases, facing voters April 5, explained

RAYMOND — A $14.8 million referendum to fund improvements to Raymond Elementary School would result in a property tax increase of $168 a year for the average homeowner, school officials said.

The referendum on the April 5 ballot seeks to raise money to build a new cafeteria, new baseball field and expanded parking at the school, 2659 76th St.

If voters approve the measure, the district would borrow up to $14.8 million for the construction work, which also includes new flexible classrooms and better handicapped accessibility.

The borrowing would be paid back over 20 years with increases in property taxes, at a rate of nearly $1 million per year.

According to school district figures, the district’s total property tax collections annually would increase from $2,919,948 to $3,891,132, or an increase of $971,184.

The property tax rate would increase from $5.05 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $6.73 per $1,000. That means the owner of a typical $100,000 home would see their yearly property tax bill increase from $505 to $673, or an increase of $168.

School District Administrator Steve Harder said he is confident that taxpayers will understand the value in approving the April 5 measure and increasing taxes to upgrade the school.

“There’s a need there,” Harder said.

Raymond School Board candidate Jillian Berman said she supports the referendum, and she worries that some opponents are circulating misinformation that the measure represents a “blank check” for uncontrolled spending.

Berman said school administrators have done a good job of enumerating the facility improvements that would be funded. If voters understood the details, she said, they would know that the resulting tax increases are justified.

“There would be way more on board with spending the money,” she said.

Voters will decide the referendum April 5 at the same time they decide a contested school board election.

The referendum dovetails from a similar measure approved eight years ago to borrow $4.6 million for earlier improvements at the school, including a new gymnasium.

Officials said that money ran out before all the work could be done, so another referendum is necessary.

Unrelated to the current referendum, the school district recently paid off the last of the 2015 borrowing, with a payment of $1,045,000 that got the previous bond issue off the books.

That debt pay-down will lower the district’s annual property tax collections from the current level of $4,095,755 down to $2,919,948. The property tax rate will drop from its current level of $7.43 per $1,000 to $5.05.

If voters approve the plan to replace old debt with new debt, property taxes will go back up.

