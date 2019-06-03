{{featured_button_text}}
Raymond results

Raymond Town Clerk Linda Terry looks at final voting results on April 2 in which voters overwhelmingly approved incorporating the town into a village. The village will holds its first Village Board election on Tuesday, although no races are contested. 

 JONATHON SADOWSKI, jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

RAYMOND — Raymond’s first-ever Village Board election is Tuesday, but existing leadership is set to remain completely intact as all races are uncontested.

The election sets the stage for things to be business as usual in the village after town residents voted in April to incorporate. The only variable will be the length of each at-large trustee’s terms.

For the first Village Board, trustee terms will be staggered. The president and the two trustee candidates who receive the most votes will serve a two-year term through April 19, 2021. The two trustees who receive the least votes will serve a one-year term through April 20, 2020; those two seats will then be up for election every two years.

Former Town Chairman Gary Kastenson will be the village president.

The trustee candidates are Tim Geszvain, Dave Lecus, Paul Ryan and Doug Schwartz, all former town supervisors.

Residents can vote 7 a.m.-8 p.m. at Village Hall, 2255 76th St. (Highway U).

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

Load comments