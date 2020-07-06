Raymond horse rescue, nonprofit struggles amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sader said that while having the horses out to pasture will help them get the nutrients they need while cutting down on the amount of hay fed, she was not overly comforted. Hay is a cash-based business, Sader said.

“You have to pay for hay all at once,” Sader said. “It’s not something like, ‘Oh, put it on my credit card.’ This is a farmer, he wants his money right when he delivers it.”

Sader founded the facility through her career as a farrier, someone who takes care of horses’ hooves by trimming the hooves or putting shoes on them, which she has done since 1996. Sader was offered several horses for free and though they were sometimes in their 20s, she has taken in horses half their age.

“I just saw such a need,” Sader said. “There were so many people throwing away horses and I figured they just needed a job.”

At Stepping Stone, these horses are given a chance to “earn their keep,” as Sader put it, all the while being loved by the many clients.