Ray Billows: From Racine Country Club caddy to 'hometown hero' and New York amateur golfing legend

RACINE — A Racine-raised kid who achieved golf immortality in New York is having his name permanently honored here at home.

The Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave., recently opened a state-of-the-art driving lodge on its 210-acre campus. The Ray Billows Lodge features six driving ranges, four virtual sports simulators, a full bar and a kitchen specializing in pub food.

The Ray Billows Lodge was a gift from members of the country club, a project that cost an estimated $5 million. The parties involved with the gift of the lodge have requested to remain unnamed. They also requested to leave their names off the lodge, so the club staff was left with picking somebody to name the lodge after.

“We knew we wanted to name the lodge after someone from the area,” Randy Ehlert, sales and marketing director for the RCC said. “A real hometown hero.”

The choice ultimately went down to two legendary golfers: Billows and Wilford Wehrle, a 1964 charter inductee into the Wisconsin Golf Hall of Fame. The two actually competed alongside each other on the same 1931 Park High School team that won the state championship.

Billows

Originally born in Fond du Lac, Billows and his family moved to Racine shortly after his birth. His love for the game began when he took a job as a caddy at the RCC, a job he took in the 1920s to earn some extra money. By 1932, Billows moved to New York where he held prominence in the amateur golf circuit.

According to the New York State Golf Association, Billows went on to win "an almost unbelievable" seven men’s New York state amateur championships, a record that stands to this day.

Billows also represented the United States twice in the Walker Cup, an amateur tournament where U.S. golfers face off with a team from Great Britain and Ireland, at the Old Course at St. Andrews in 1938 and Winged Foot Golf Club in 1949, with the U.S. winning the latter.

Billows never went on to become a professional golfer, choosing to remain in the amateur circuit as long as he could. He pursued a career in business, working as a shipping clerk for a New York printing company until his retirement in 1969, two years after he had been inducted into the Wisconsin Golf Hall of Fame.

Billows died in 2002. Billows was posthumously inducted into the Racine Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

When walking into the Billows Lodge, a handcrafted wooden mural depicting Billows next to a hole, watching a putt go in, is displayed on one of the walls of the indoor putting area. Along the opposite wall is a trophy case containing Billows Wisconsin State Golf Association Hall of Fame award and a copy of “Ray Billows - The Cinderella Kid,” a biography written by golf historian Tom Buggy.

Buggy and his son, Kevin Buggy, were given a tour of the new lodge Monday, accompanied by RCC General Manager John Schnieder and club member Steve Kohl, who brought along his son, Parker, and a pile of books for Tom to sign.

“Billows progressed all on his own, never took a golf lesson in his life,” Tom said, on Billows golf ability, “and not only did he progress well, but he progressed quickly.”

Schneider and the RCC hope to keep the Billows lodge open for members year round. All of the six indoor driving ranges come complete with heaters and spotlights for hitting at night. The lodge is also accommodating in size enough to hold party events for members. The Ray Billows Lodge is open now for members.