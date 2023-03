RACINE — The 50th anniversary of U.S. combat troops returning home from the Vietnam War is Wednesday, March 29. The date is officially known as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Racine Area Veterans Inc. invites the community and all veterans to celebrate this day with a toast and remember those who served. It will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Veterans Center and Legacy Museum, 820 Main St.