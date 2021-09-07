Rather than seek competitive bids, Burlington may use church volunteers for building upgrades

“Great questions,” she wrote in an email while declining to comment further.

LifeBridge Church Pastor Jon Thorngate said his church has members who are construction professionals who built the church itself and have been involved in other such projects.

“We’ve done a good bit of it,” he said. “We’ve got a team that we’ve put together.”

The church has no bonding for construction projects, Thorngate said, but added that it would check with its insurance company to make sure that adequate coverage is in place before moving ahead with the city project.

About 10 church members would tackle the City Council Chambers if permitted, he said.

The city last month awarded a contract totaling $77,064 for remodeling work inside the City Council Chambers, which is where the City Council meets, next to the police department in the City Hall complex at Pine and Jefferson streets.