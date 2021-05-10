Rare situation: Ty'Rese West's mother present for deposition of officer involved in fatal 2019 shooting

MOUNT PLEASANT — In an exceptionally rare case, a loved one of someone killed by a police officer met with the officer.
Two weeks ago, Monique West, the mother of Ty’Rese West — the Racine 18-year-old shot and killed after fleeing from a Mount Pleasant police sergeant who was trying to stop him for riding a bicycle without a light at about 1 a.m. on June 15, 2019 — sat in the same room as the officer who killed her son.
In the same room
The unique situation occurred because, under U.S. law, all parties involved in a civil lawsuit — like the one Monique West has filed against Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese and the Mount Pleasant Police Department — are allowed to sit in on depositions of the other party; a deposition is essentially an out-of-court sworn interview of a witness in a case. As such, Giese could sit in on Monique West’s deposition if he wants to when it comes along.
On Sept. 18, 2019, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson decided that Giese would not face criminal charges in the shooting, ruling that he had acted in self-defense since he feared West was reaching for a dropped gun as Giese stood over him with a boot on West’s hand.
In lawsuits involving deaths, it’s practically unheard of for loved ones of the deceased to agree to be in the room for a deposition. Gianna Gizzi said that between herself and attorney Gregory Kulis of Chicago’s Gregory E. Kulis & Associates, Ltd., with more than 30 years of legal experience between them, they weren’t aware of any case in which it’s happened until this one.
Gizzi said that sometimes the family members will agree to be at the deposition when it’s scheduled, but then change their minds down the road. Monique West never changed her mind.
“I was surprised that she stuck to wanting to go,” Gizzi said. “She was remarkably strong ... I think it would be difficult to sit there and listen to an officer who killed your son, and not be able to say anything.”
“It was a unique situation from my experience … (to have) a family member being in the room,” she continued. “That’s an incredibly challenging thing I think for anybody to be in the room. It’s not a common thing to happen.”
The meeting occurred on April 29, at the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
The two — Monique West and Giese — did not speak to one another; both were advised by their attorneys to not address the other, Gizzi said. Not being able to talk, Gizzi said of her client’s experience, “is something that also adds to the level of emotional difficulty, with the officer being there and testifying.”
Giese was the first person deposed in the civil suit, according to Gizzi. More are expected to follow, including investigators who looked into the shooting.
Gizzi said the deposition took 4 hours, with multiple breaks throughout. During the deposition, Kulis interrogated Giese on the specifics of the shooting, including why he didn’t turn his body camera on; no video footage of the shooting is publicly known to exist.
It was an emotional 24 hours for Monique West. On Facebook on April 28, the day before the deposition, she posted on Facebook: “I wish tomorrow hurry up in be over,” against a black background with raindrops.
She recorded a Facebook Live video as she was leaving to go to the police station on April 29; in it, she stands at her kitchen table, appearing as if she had been weeping but now controlling her emotions. “Hey y’all,” she said to the camera in a quiet voice before turning her attention to the three-person film crew in her home — members of the team making a documentary about the fatal police shooting. Moments before the video ends, as they’re leaving, she mutters a prediction that turned out to be incorrect — “I bet I’m about to go to jail” — as she lights a cigarette.
Monique West declined to comment directly for this report, although Gizzi was cleared by West to be interviewed.
An attorney representing Giese did not reply to multiple requests for comment on this report.
On June 15, 2019, Officer Eric Giese shot & killed my Godson, Ty’Rese West (two bullets in his head at close range I...Posted by Twyla Malcom on Thursday, April 29, 2021