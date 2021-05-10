Rare situation: Ty'Rese West's mother present for deposition of officer involved in fatal 2019 shooting

The meeting occurred on April 29, at the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The two — Monique West and Giese — did not speak to one another; both were advised by their attorneys to not address the other, Gizzi said. Not being able to talk, Gizzi said of her client’s experience, “is something that also adds to the level of emotional difficulty, with the officer being there and testifying.”

Giese was the first person deposed in the civil suit, according to Gizzi. More are expected to follow, including investigators who looked into the shooting.

Gizzi said the deposition took 4 hours, with multiple breaks throughout. During the deposition, Kulis interrogated Giese on the specifics of the shooting, including why he didn’t turn his body camera on; no video footage of the shooting is publicly known to exist.

It was an emotional 24 hours for Monique West. On Facebook on April 28, the day before the deposition, she posted on Facebook: “I wish tomorrow hurry up in be over,” against a black background with raindrops.