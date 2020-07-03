Rapids Plaza redevelopment underway for farmer's market, Flex Fitness plans expansion

RACINE — Praise abounded when 120,000-square-foot, $1.5 million Rapids Plaza made its grand opening debut in March 1963. But in recent decades, Rapids Plaza, 2210-2400 Rapids Drive, has fallen on hard times, most recently with the 2015 closure of its 70,000-square-foot anchor, Pick ’n Save.
Bob Gleason, owner of Gleason Redi-Mix and a proud “born and raised” Racine booster, has been looking to improve the fortunes of Rapids Plaza since his $350,000 purchase of the beleaguered shopping center four months ago.
Meanwhile, Flex Fitness Center, which was established in 1984 and has been a tenant at Rapids Plaza since 1987, is planning to expand.
Work has gotten underway on what Gleason sees as a sustained long-term upgrade of the shopping center, which counts Yellow Ginger Oriental Restaurant, a state Women, Infants and Children office, Family Furniture, Family Dollar and Tip On Nails among its tenants.
Among those hoping for a turnaround at Rapids Plaza is Alderman Maurice Horton, who represents the City of Racine’s 7th District.
“I wish Mr. Gleason success on his project,” Horton said. “Rapids Plaza was once a hub of economic activity. It was a destination and has since fallen into disrepair. I look at this project as an opportunity to revitalize the Rapids Drive corridor and bring more economic opportunity to the north side of the city.”
Farmers Market @ 2210
A key component of the Rapids Plaza revival is Gleason’s planned rollout of an indoor, year-round farmers market, Farmers Market @ 2210, which will occupy approximately the eastern half of the former Pick ’n Save store. Targeted for a September debut, Farmers Market @ 2210 is to operate Saturdays and Sundays with a variety of independent vendors.
“It’ll have fruits, vegetables, honey, bakery goods, kettle corn, some arts, some crafts — all the typical farmers market stuff,” Gleason said, adding that food truck court of 4-5 vendors will be staged in the parking lot year-round on market days. “We think we have something that’s gonna work really well, being year-round. Whatever you’re coming here to buy, you can come back month after month, week after week, and buy that product.”
Lending a rustic and nostalgic feel to the space are a vintage J.I. Case tractor, a ceiling-suspended single-engine “crop duster” airplane, horse stalls, an outhouse and a variety of antiques from Gleason’s personal collection. A section of a 1969 Airstream trailer will serve as part of one-vendor booth.
Farmers Market @ 2210 is to include a hydroponic grow house as a “drawing card educational tool” and a variety of specialized vendors, including a meat market selling organic chicken and eggs. A vintage 1930s Art Deco bar is to serve up Bloody Marys, craft local beers and wines to shoppers. The market is to also include a coffee bar and an indoor sandwich shop.
“We’ve got some interesting stuff going on,” Gleason said. “It’s gonna bring life back to this area, revitalize this whole section of the city … I’m pretty excited about it.”
Horton said the farmers market will help fill a very real need for area residents.
“Much of the city — and that neighborhood in particular — is a food desert,” he noted. “The loss of the Pick ‘n Save was significant to the community. It is my hope that the farmers market will provide a great avenue for the surrounding neighborhoods to access fresh and healthy food.”
Gleason said a great deal of work has already been done.
“We’re painting, we’re cleaning, we’re power washing, we’ve ground and polished the floor, we’re doing a buildout,” he said. “Everything is in nice shape here.”
For information on becoming a vendor at Farmers Market @ 2210, call 262-456-2705 or email gleasonpropertiesracine@gmail.com.
Positive feedback on façade
Work more visible to the public at Rapids Plaza includes exterior repainting of the old Pick ‘n Save, as well as demolition work to remove part of the façade on a long-vacant former Sentry supermarket site, 2300 Rapids Drive.
Gleason said reserved structural steel from the old awning at Sentry will be augmented by turnbuckles to give the façade “a modern look” as part of long-term renovations and upgrades at Rapids Plaza.
“We’re trying to make it look better and modernize it as we go,” he noted. “You’ve got to feel your way. It kind of tells you as you go. It’s looking better already.”
The façade work has already attracted curious onlookers.
“The local people that walk by — they’re excited that good things are happening,” Gleason said. “The feedback’s been very good.”
Flex Fitness Center expanding
Among other major changes is the planned expansion of Flex Fitness Center, 2400 Rapids Dr., into an adjacent vacant storefront to expand the facility’s offerings.
Saray Hernandez, who has been with Flex for a decade, took over ownership from Rick Schue last August. Schue had owned Flex for 27 years.
“I’m having plans for expansion drawn up as we speak,” said Hernandez, a certified personal trainer and licensed massage therapist who said she recently brought in Frank Rodriguez as a business partner with a shared mission to “help our community heal and grow through fitness.”
Hernandez said the proposed expansion will be part of a “facelift” of Flex’s operations and a broadening of its slate of services into wellness programs, including massage, yoga, nutrition and health coaching to “appeal to a larger demographic of people.”
“Over the years, Flex has been known as a bodybuilding gym,” she said. “We’re really working to serve our community as a whole. We’re in the middle of truly evolving into the potential that I’ve always seen in Flex.”
Hernandez said Flex’s planned expansion will enable greater social distancing in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need to make sure we have proper safety, especially now,” she noted. “The way that it is being designed is that we can social distance more easily. We know that this (COVID) is going to be ongoing. We need to be prepared.”
