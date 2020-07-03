Rapids Plaza redevelopment underway for farmer's market, Flex Fitness plans expansion

Gleason said reserved structural steel from the old awning at Sentry will be augmented by turnbuckles to give the façade “a modern look” as part of long-term renovations and upgrades at Rapids Plaza.

“We’re trying to make it look better and modernize it as we go,” he noted. “You’ve got to feel your way. It kind of tells you as you go. It’s looking better already.”

The façade work has already attracted curious onlookers.

“The local people that walk by — they’re excited that good things are happening,” Gleason said. “The feedback’s been very good.”

Flex Fitness Center expanding

Among other major changes is the planned expansion of Flex Fitness Center, 2400 Rapids Dr., into an adjacent vacant storefront to expand the facility’s offerings.

Saray Hernandez, who has been with Flex for a decade, took over ownership from Rick Schue last August. Schue had owned Flex for 27 years.

“I’m having plans for expansion drawn up as we speak,” said Hernandez, a certified personal trainer and licensed massage therapist who said she recently brought in Frank Rodriguez as a business partner with a shared mission to “help our community heal and grow through fitness.”