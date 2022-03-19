Rapid RFD response minimizes damage in Harriet Street fire

RACINE — A quick response early Saturday morning to a garage fire resulted in minimal damage to the structure and the items inside — including a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that did not sustain any damage, the Racine Fire Department said in a news release. There were no injuries.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the 2300 block of Harriet Street at 12:22 a.m. Saturday for a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters breached the overhead door to fight the fire while other crews attacked the fire from the opposite end of the exterior.

According to RFD Lt. Michael Moss, the blaze was brought under control swiftly by firefighters and there was minimal loss for the occupant. A Harley-Davidson motorcycled parked in the garage sustained no damage, Moss said.

The damage estimate is $4,000 to the structure and $3,000 to the items inside. The incident included the response of six RFD apparatuses, and the assistant fire chief served as the safety officer. Also on scene were a battalion chief and an investigator, according to the news release.

The fire remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0