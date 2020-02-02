Ransomware infects City of Racine computer systems

RACINE — City of Racine computer systems were infected by ransomware early Friday morning.
The city website, its email system and online payment collection were all affected and were still down over the weekend. Racine Police were unable to process fee payments or provide copies of police or accident reports, according to a Racine Police Facebook post.
Not affected were the tax collections system, 911 and other public safety systems housed by Racine County.
Ransomware, a type of malicious software, encrypts files and software, preventing access until a ransom is paid to the sender.
Ransomware is usually spread through phishing emails or visiting an infected website, according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a division of the federal Department of Homeland Security.
The city’s Management Information Systems department worked Friday to determine the extent of the infection, and followed protocols to restore its systems and reported the incident to authorities at the state and federal level.
MIS is working this weekend with the city’s cybersecurity insurer “to develop a detailed plan to restore and recover systems without spreading the ransomware,” according to a statement from Shannon Powell, the city’s communications director.
“MIS is working diligently over the weekend to contain the ransomware and run the necessary backups to bring systems online so that the City can return to business as usual on Monday morning or shortly thereafter,” Powell said in a statement Saturday evening. “We are also conducting an investigation into the cause and scope of the investigation, including whether any data housed by the City was accessed or acquired by the ransomware actor.”
CISA warns that “ransomware can be devastating to an individual or an organization.”
The City of Baltimore was attacked by ransomware in May, with an estimated impact to that city of $18.2 million, according to The Baltimore Sun.
Powell said he did not have information on whether the city had received a demand for ransom.