Ransomware expected to freeze city's systems all week; All analog services still in place

RACINE — The City of Racine's computer systems are expected to remain frozen for the rest of the week after a Friday ransomware attack, but all analog services will continue.

Mayor Cory Mason said the city's insurance covers cyberattacks and its insurer has commissioned a cybersecurity team to audit the city's computer systems. As of Monday, that team has reported that it appears the malware has not compromised the city's backup data or any data from residents or employees.

Because the backup data appears to be untouched, officials are optimistic that once the system is unfrozen, it can be mostly restored to its pre-ransomeware state.

It remains unknown how the malware entered the system, but Mason said the most likely explanation is that someone opened a phishing email. Ransomware is usually spread through phishing emails or visiting an infected website, according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a division of the federal Department of Homeland Security.

Mason also said that, unlike other cases of ransomware, the city has not been contacted by any entity demanding payment. Mason added that, "even if we did, we would not respond."

Back to the '90s