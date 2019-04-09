YORKVILLE — Winter is tough on everyone, especially on golfers who yearn for the summer weather to hit the links. Soon, area golfers won’t have to travel to warmer climates to keep their game sharp; they’ll be able to do that in Racine County.
On Tuesday, the Racine County Board unanimously approved a ground lease with Range Time, LLC to lease part of the county’s Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville, to build and operate a year-round driving range.
Ramiro Romo, owner of Range Time, plans to finance the building and operation of the driving range in exchange for paying 5% of the net profits and no less than $6,000 per year for 25 years, with an option for an additional five years.
The $6,000 is a base amount that the county will receive; however, that number will increase 1.5% per year to adjust for inflation.
The facility is to include:
- 30 heated hitting bays
- Indoor simulator lounges
- Restrooms
- Landscaping
The county will remain the owner of the land.
Romo, the father of former NFL quarterback Tony Romo, thanked the county for being cooperative in this new endeavor.
“This is something that I’ve been working on for quite some time,” Romo said. “This enhances the quality of life in Racine County and it gives people an opportunity to enjoy themselves.”
Originally the proposal sought a 25-year lease with a 25-year renewal option, but members of the County Board took issue with the potential duration of that agreement, which led to the final renewal option being five years.
Romo said he does not have a problem with the change.
“I understand the County Board’s trepidation with a 50-year deal, I get it,” Romo said. “But at the end of the day, this is still a win-win.”
Romo said Tuesday that he is not ready to reveal the timeline of construction but he hopes to have it ready before winter.
“Trust me, we’re going to be working feverishly to get it done,” Romo said.
Supervisors to ‘hit some balls’
County Board Supervisor Q.A. Shakoor II of Racine said the driving range will be a “win-win” for the county and its youth.
“This is something (the youth) can do in the winter and all year round, instead of constantly dealing with electronics,” Shakoor said. “The game of golf brings honesty, fellowship and also responsibility, not to mention the competition.”
Although there were questions about the agreement during the beginning, Supervisor Robert Miller of Mount Pleasant said he is glad the county and Range Time could find some common ground.
“I just couldn’t imagine a 50-year (contract) and now we’ve got that down to 25 years with a five-year extension,” Miller said. “That should enable Mr. Romo and his crew to provide a wonderful public amenity.”
County Board President Russell Clark of Racine said he looks forward to hitting some balls in the snow.
“But Supervisor Miller can tell you I swing (a club) like a baseball bat,” Clark said.
