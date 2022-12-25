RAM's Peeps Art Exhibition creator to retire after 40+ years

RACINE — The woman behind two popular Racine Art Museum holiday attractions, the Peeps Art Exhibition and The Art of AdOrnaments, is retiring after more than 40 years working at the museum.

RAM’s Principal of Guest Services and Retail, Lisa Englander, is to leave her position Dec. 31.

Her involvement with RAM began with a solo show at the original Wustum campus, continued with teaching various activities, managing a small gift counter to finally managing the Museum Store and guest relations.

In retirement, Englander plans to return to her life of studio painting, where she was formerly nationally- and internationally- recognized. She has a solo exhibition of her own work scheduled for late spring 2023 at OS Projects, 601 6th St., Racine.

She said she has some other pending projects that will get her back in the studio.

“I knew it was time (to retire) because I took the store through the pandemic,” Englander said while inside the RAM Museum Store this month. “I mean, look around. There’s lots of stuff to buy. I’ve put my imprimatur, I put my stamp on this. It’s time for somebody else to take it and move it on.”

“Under Englander’s management, our store has helped make Downtown Racine a more enjoyable and welcoming place for everyone to visit, while helping people learn about art and contemporary craft,” stated RAM Executive Director and Curator of Collections Bruce Pepich, who is also Englander’s husband. “During her time at RAM, Englander has been particularly focused on serving our guests whether through her enthusiastic promoting of the annual Peeps Art Exhibition or offering a host of special services to the store’s customers. We are grateful for her devotion to the museum and the many communities it serves.”

Museum donations RAM created a fund in Englander’s honor to support the acquisition, care and conservation of works on paper in the museum’s permanent collection. Donations can be contributed online at ramart.org, by check via mail or via phone at 262-638-8300.

A decades-long career

Englander, a New York native, moved in 1975 to begin graduate school, studying printmaking and museum methods, at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

She won a watercolor contest and earned her first solo show at RAM’s Wustum Museum campus in 1979. The museum then offered her a job teaching puppetry to children. She additionally taught drawing and later became a watercolor instructor.

She started managing a small gift counter at Wustum in 1983.

In 2001, when the opening of RAM’s location at 441 Main St. was in its planning stages, museum leadership offered Englander the job of setting up and managing the Museum Store as a full-time paid employee.

“I had never done anything quite like this,” Englander said, noting she had to come out of studio painting to take the job. “When I was asked to come and do this, I said, ‘I’ll come out of the studio for three years, I’ll help you do this and then I’ll go back to painting.’ It’s been 21.”

She began working at the RAM Museum Store July 1, 2002, and the store opened that fall.

“As a displaced New Yorker, I wanted someplace I could shop,” she said. “I came with a list of products I wanted to see in Racine … I wanted to offer a store that people would come in and say, ‘This is the best museum store in the country.’ And they do.”

The store has carried handmade functional and decorative objects, artist-made clothing and jewelry, books, gifts and children’s toys that reflect RAM’s educational programs, exhibitions and permanent collections.

A few years into the job, RAM’s leadership asked Englander to take on supervising the museum’s guest relations alongside retail operations.

Englander hoped to support artists’ careers by highlighting their work in-store and promoting sales. She added working with the approximate 300 artists and building working and personal relationships with them were some of the best parts of the job. Watching the museum collection grow, working with “wonderful staff,” receiving gratitude from customers for her decades of service and seeing people wear things they bought from the store were others.

“This has been a wonderful opportunity to share my taste and things I have admired, with a wider audience,” Englander said. “I have found my work at the museum to be challenging and extremely rewarding. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve RAM, its mission of service, the community of artists and the public.”

Englander’s impact

Englander inaugurated RAM’s annual International Peeps Art Exhibition, which showcases art made from or inspired by marshmallow Peeps. The public can participate by submitting work.

“I’m kind of crazy about holidays,” Englander said. “What happens to people’s psyche during the holidays, and what happens in stores and shops is always of interest to me.”

The idea for the Peeps exhibition came from walking down the Peeps aisle at a local drugstore.

“I wanted to bring people to RAM at what I considered to be a great time of year knowing that they would see something vibrant and exciting,” she said. “It was just something to peep about.”

It was originally planned to be a small display within the RAM Museum Store, but the event quickly drew a large audience, gaining attention from the greater Racine community and across the country.

Now in its 14th year, the event has presented more than 2,000 different artworks and objects inspired by the popular springtime candy.

Englander also established a second public participation initiative, The Art of AdOrnaments. It was implemented so that during the holidays, when customers shop and walk through the museum, there’s something creative in the back, Englander said.

This year’s display includes holiday-inspired ornaments, creative conifers and snowflakes that are five inches or smaller in size. It continues at RAM through Dec. 29.

Englander said it feels “pretty good” to have worked at the museum all these years and implemented the two exhibits.

“I think I’ve done a good job,” she said. “I feel that I have contributed to the community here by helping keep great art in this community and keeping it moving forward. And I hope to keep doing that.”

