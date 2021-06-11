'Ramping down' | Hours at Regency Mall vaccination clinic shortened; Festival Hall clinic to end June 24

RACINE — Starting Monday, hours at the community-based, state-run vaccination clinic in Regency Mall are going to begin being reduced, likely to one or two days a week.

It's a sign of vaccination efforts slowing down and changing. Initial rushes from about a quarter of the state population to get vaccinated have long since passed. Vaccination rates have slowed to a crawl.

The announcement came Friday morning from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS said that hours at all six of its community-based vaccination clinics are "ramping down operations." The other five clinics are located in Barron County, Douglas County, La Crosse County, Marathon County and Rock County.

Appointments to get vaccinated at Regency Mall are still available by going to vaccinate.wi.gov or calling 877-947-2211.

Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine's public health administrator, said that more information will be able to be released Friday evening about the exact times the Regency Mall clinic will be open next week. She said that every two weeks those hours will be reassessed.

