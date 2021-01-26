 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ramen Racine restaurant launches out of Blue Bear's kitchen, to immediate popularity
2 comments
top story

Ramen Racine restaurant launches out of Blue Bear's kitchen, to immediate popularity

{{featured_button_text}}
Alysa Santoro-Schulte

Alysa Santoro-Schulte, manager of Blue Bear and Ramen Racine at 2920 Taylor Ave., on Thursday shows off some dishes that Ramen Racine has to offer.

 Diana Panuncial

RACINE — In less than two weeks after opening, the Facebook page for Ramen Racine, a new ramen restaurant housed inside Blue Bear on Taylor Avenue, has received close to a thousand likes.

“We got run over with support,” said Alysa Santoro-Schulte, manager of Blue Bear and Ramen Racine.

Ramen Racine opened on Jan. 13.

Blue Bear’s hours remain the same — open in the morning, then closed for a portion of the afternoon to reopen again in a couple of hours — but Ramen Racine is only open for the restaurant’s evening service, from 4-8 p.m.

Ramen Racine dishes

From left, sweet potato tempura, chicken katsu ramen and crab croquettes are offered at Ramen Racine inside Blue Bear. 

Ramen Racine is currently operating as a “ghost kitchen,” a delivery or carry-out only restaurant that shares its kitchen with another restaurant, but remains separate.

Eater, the popular magazine-style food-focused online outlet, declared in November that “Ghost Kitchens Are the Wave of the Future” and that “delivery-only restaurants, which have proliferated during the pandemic, could change the way the industry does business for years to come.”

In Ramen Racine’s case, the chefs know the menus for Ramen Racine and Blue Bear.

The concept of ghost kitchens has been around for years, Santoro-Schulte said, but has boomed during the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Our big goal is being able to keep people happily employed as restaurants struggle,” Santoro-Schulte said.

Ramen Racine offers chicken katsu ramen, mushroom tempura ramen, or beef short rib ramen. Small plates like crab croquettes and sweet potato tempura are also available, and customers can round out their course with desserts like ginger and vanilla creme brulee.

Though ramen is the highlight of the menu, Santoro-Schulte said they aren’t looking to offer Japanese cuisine only.

Outside Blue Bear

Blue Bear on 2920 Taylor Ave. is seen on Thursday. 

“We want to be eclectic,” Santoro-Schulte said, adding the menu will be rotating in different dishes every few months.

Before Ramen Racine, there wasn’t anywhere to get ramen in the area, Santoro-Schulte said, so customers were happy to hear of the new option.

“A lot of people though ramen was a college, microwaveable meal,” Santoro-Schulte said, making the shape of a small ramen packet with her hand. “But that’s changing. They’re learning about a different cuisine.”

In photos: Franksville Food Truck Festival

A look at the Sept. 11, 2020, Franksville Food Truck Festival. The third annual two-day festival was one of the few festivals and fairs that was not canceled this summer. The festival featured about 20 food trucks at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, also known as Franksville Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave.

1 of 13
2 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War
Local News

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops were on the ground in D.C. to support Wednesday's inauguration. It was the first time since the Civil War the Wisconsin National Guard was deployed to D.C. for something "besides for ceremonial purposes."

For Spc. Shane Kieslich, a native of Union Grove who is currently studying international business at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, it was his first time in D.C. since he was in seventh grade.

+5
Steil says Biden's order stalling construction on Keystone Pipeline cost Wisconsinites their jobs
Local News

Steil says Biden's order stalling construction on Keystone Pipeline cost Wisconsinites their jobs

Even if more clean-energy jobs are coming in the next four years and beyond, “I don’t know if that’s a lot of solace to the men and women who lost their jobs this week that there might be a potential future job,” U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil said during a Friday morning press conference in Racine County. “A future job doesn’t pay the mortgage. It doesn’t pay the rent. It doesn’t cover the grocery bill.”

+2
WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition
Local News

WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition

"I used to listen to the radio on my way to the barbershop every weekend, they had this program called the Saturday Morning Blues Brunch," remembers Stephen Hull of the car rides that planted his love for the blues when he was 14.

Seven years later, now 21 and a self-taught guitarist, Hull's band — The Stephen Hull Experience, a blues-rock group based in Racine — is now a finalist for a national music competition.

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County
Local News

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County

Don't expect the vaccination rollout to fly by quickly, however. According to CRCHD: "For those ages 65+, please note there are 28,822 residents of Racine County and 700,000 residents of Wisconsin who fall into the 65+ age group but Wisconsin is only receiving about 70,000 first doses per week. Not everyone in this age group will be able to be vaccinated immediately so we appreciate everyone’s patience."

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Legislators Want Vaccination Oversight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News