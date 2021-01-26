Ramen Racine restaurant launches out of Blue Bear's kitchen, to immediate popularity

RACINE — In less than two weeks after opening, the Facebook page for Ramen Racine, a new ramen restaurant housed inside Blue Bear on Taylor Avenue, has received close to a thousand likes.
“We got run over with support,” said Alysa Santoro-Schulte, manager of Blue Bear and Ramen Racine.
Ramen Racine opened on Jan. 13.
Blue Bear’s hours remain the same — open in the morning, then closed for a portion of the afternoon to reopen again in a couple of hours — but Ramen Racine is only open for the restaurant’s evening service, from 4-8 p.m.
Ramen Racine is currently operating as a “ghost kitchen,” a delivery or carry-out only restaurant that shares its kitchen with another restaurant, but remains separate.
Eater, the popular magazine-style food-focused online outlet, declared in November that “Ghost Kitchens Are the Wave of the Future” and that “delivery-only restaurants, which have proliferated during the pandemic, could change the way the industry does business for years to come.”
In Ramen Racine’s case, the chefs know the menus for Ramen Racine and Blue Bear.
The concept of ghost kitchens has been around for years, Santoro-Schulte said, but has boomed during the pandemic.
“Our big goal is being able to keep people happily employed as restaurants struggle,” Santoro-Schulte said.
Ramen Racine offers chicken katsu ramen, mushroom tempura ramen, or beef short rib ramen. Small plates like crab croquettes and sweet potato tempura are also available, and customers can round out their course with desserts like ginger and vanilla creme brulee.
Though ramen is the highlight of the menu, Santoro-Schulte said they aren’t looking to offer Japanese cuisine only.
“We want to be eclectic,” Santoro-Schulte said, adding the menu will be rotating in different dishes every few months.
Before Ramen Racine, there wasn’t anywhere to get ramen in the area, Santoro-Schulte said, so customers were happy to hear of the new option.
“A lot of people though ramen was a college, microwaveable meal,” Santoro-Schulte said, making the shape of a small ramen packet with her hand. “But that’s changing. They’re learning about a different cuisine.”

