RAMAC questionnaire: Racine Unified School Board candidates field questions

A significant problem our lowest performing schools have is the transient nature of its student population. Therefore, judging an entire school is difficult as a high percentage of students who were tested in first grade are not there in third or fifth grade. Therefore, diagnostic tools and developmental plans have to be able to follow the students from school to school. Part of this approach could involve expanded summer school for reading and math for students who are at risk of needing to repeat a grade level, or when necessary, holding a child back for a year. We cannot keep advancing students at the elementary level who do not have the basic skills. If a child leaves elementary school failing in reading and math, there is virtually no way that child will be successful in the rest of their education or life. Conversely, a solid educational foundation increases the likelihood of graduating, getting a job, and raising themselves out of poverty. The district needs to clearly communicate to parents that it will provide resources and tools to help parents do whatever it takes to give their children the foundation they deserve. What we cannot do is be unclear to parents and students about their chances for success. We must be partners in making more students successful.