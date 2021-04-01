RAMAC questionnaire: Racine Unified School Board candidates field questions

Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, in cooperation with The Journal Times, sent a questionnaire to the five candidates on the ballot in Tuesday’s Racine Unified School Board election.
In District 6, Auntavia Jackson and Carmella Venturini are competing to replace John Heckenlively, who is not seeking re-election. In District 5, Ally Docksey is challenging incumbent Jane Brewer Barbian. Incumbent Julie McKenna is running unopposed in District 4.
Their answers to two of the six questions appear below.
In your opinion, what does a successful school district look like and what changes need to be made to get Racine there, if any?
JANE BREWER BARBIAN: A community thrives on the benefits from a successful school district. In order for a district to be successful, multiple factors must occur:
- Students achieving at their full capacity in core subject every year from 4K up to grade 12. Closing gaps in learning through remediation as a child progresses through each grade is costly and should never be allowed to occur.
- All high school students having the support to graduate fully prepared for college/career choices after high school.
- Well-equipped, efficient school facilities that can be utilized by students and staff and by the whole community before and after school hours.
ALLY DOCKSEY: A successful school district is one that performs at or above state and national averages, has no failing schools, provides multiple options within the district for all families to find the right school for their child, and draws families to live in the area to have access to the school system.
RUSD currently ranks last among the five largest districts in our state on the state report card and has been trending downward in all demographics for at least the last decade. Aggressive steps need to be taken to stem the flow of students out of our district and raise the achievement levels of all of our students. Our teachers need resources and strategies to help them reach the widely varying performance levels in their classrooms. If we don’t have the data already, we need research to thoroughly understand the obstacles many families have in assisting with their children’s education, then develop plans and partnerships with local government and non-profits to address those obstacles. This includes programs to help with the difficulties some families have of just getting their kids to school consistently on time. Families need more choice within RUSD. RUSD has some great schools that keep children in the district, such as Jefferson Lighthouse, Walden, and the R.E.A.L. School. Many families choose to stay in RUSD based solely on whether their children can get into these schools. The district should be looking for other school models that can successfully retain students within in the district.
AUNTAVIA JACKSON: I am running for School Board because I believe our school district will be successful when our children are at the center of every single decision that we make, every single day. As a School Board member, I want to help our district create opportunities for all students to learn new skills and access the high quality learning experiences that they deserve. We can improve access and opportunities so all students can see themselves thriving in Racine after they graduate; able to continue their education, learn a trade, work, and, if they choose, raise a family. In order to accomplish this, we need to develop new opportunities for students and families to share feedback and ideas with us, and we need to create better feedback loops with our families and residents so that they understand the decisions that we are making, and have a chance to give us meaningful input on those decisions. This will take additional transparency at a School Board and District level, and it also means that at every level of staffing, from teachers to administrators, should be trained and accountable to develop positive relationships with the students and families they work with.
JULIE McKENNA: A successful school district meets academic and career readiness needs of each student it serves. The changes I see are increasing student achievement and expanding Racine Academies for career readiness opportunities for middle school and elementary school. The district has successful students, but needs to increase that number. The Racine Academies has many successes and the district needs to provide more opportunities.
CARMELLA VENTURINI: A successful school district is one that provides a quality education to all students no matter their background. A school district that provides teachers with the resources they need to help their students be successful, one that provides parents/taxpayers clarity in how their hard- earned money is being spent, one with high graduation rates, high reading and arithmetic scores, high attendance and one that helps their students become career and community ready upon graduation.
What do you feel is the role of a RUSD Board Member?
BREWER BARBIAN: A board member’s role is to represent and serve the District’s community. Board members are accountable to them by committing to act in their best interest. In addition, a board member’s role is to insure and achieve the results described in board policy and to do so following the values and expectations as identified in board policy.
DOCKSEY: As a public school district, RUSD belongs to the people and school board members are the representatives of the people. They represent their communities’ desires for a successful school district by holding the district administration accountable for its results and ensuring it is operating per their expectations. The board sets the vision for the district, sets policy to achieve that vision, and monitors the districts progress toward that vision. To this end, board members must be willing to challenge the administration when it fails to achieve those results and ensure the district is putting students first in its decision making.
JACKSON: I believe students should be at the center of every single decision that our school district makes, which means we actually need to listen to students and their families. I will proactively reach out to school communities in my district to better understand their challenges and successes at school and invite them to participate in our public board meetings.
McKENNA: The role of an elected school board member is to govern the public school by fulfilling the duties outlined by State of Wisconsin Constitution and United States Constitution and by RUSD Board policies. School Board member must be committed; participate in meetings by vote and give suggestions; be an advocate for the students and community it serves. Also ensure the district has resources and capacity to: “Educate every student to succeed.”
VENTURINI: An RUSD Board member should hold the district accountable for their actions, demand proven results, and ask the tough questions. The board sets the budget, establishes goals and policies and oversees the administration.
What are two goals for the school board that you have during the next three years?
BREWER BARBIAN: First, in supporting my goal for improving student achievement, I have been communicating with Dr. Gallien on the importance of addressing the needs of our 4K–grade 2 students. The past few years saw Dr. Gallien’s team focusing on our high school academies. The academies are now in place and operating successfully. It is time to turn our attention to the opposite end of the spectrum — our youngest students. By readdressing our resources, we can provide the needed support to enable our children to be successful learners. Examples are smaller class sizes, effective curriculum, staff professional development in emergent literacy. By not allowing achievement gaps we won’t have to worry about closing them later on which is time consuming and costly.
Second, the community passed a huge referendum for upgrading our facilities. I feel strongly that the board needs to use and monitor the use of these monies so the intended purpose that we promised is realized. The District Facility Plan details what needs to be done to our facilities. The board can make sure this happens in a responsible and timely way. We must fulfil our promise to the community to provide the needed upgrades to our facilities while right-sizing our buildings for enrollment trends.
DOCKSEY: First, I would work with my colleagues on the school board, as well as members of the administration, to develop a board policy requiring the administration to survey families who remove their children from RUSD to send them to a private school or who open enroll to a neighboring district. The administration would then develop strategies and set goals to address the primary reasons families are leaving our district. The plummeting enrollment in RUSD, exacerbated by the pandemic, has a significant fiscal impact on the district that affects the resources available to help those who remain. If we don’t know why families are leaving, we cannot take corrective action.
Second, I would collaborate with other board members and the administration to develop a process by which principals and teachers who have innovative, cost effective, and proven ideas of how to increase academic performance and/or close the achievement gap within their unique buildings can find the support and resources to implement those creative solutions. Our district has been in decline across all demographics for at least a decade. RUSD needs to try different ideas to reach their diverse population, and I believe teachers and principals are in the best position to know what they need to reach their students.
JACKSON: School Leaders that Represent our Student Population:
- Diversifying teacher, staff, administrators so they look more like the student body
- Increasing local hires and developing a better pipeline into careers at RUSD for graduates
Creating School Climates that Serve All Students
- Providing racial equity professional development
- Reducing out of school suspensions/disparate punishments for students
McKENNA:
- 1. To increase student achievement. 2. Maintain and build relationships with students, staff and community.
VENTURINI:
- My first goal as a new board member would be to hold the district fiscally responsible and to gain clarity on how money is being spent and to assure parents and taxpayers that the billion-dollar referendum needs to focus on the student’s quality education as the main priority and to keep costs down when available. My second goal would be to take a look at the current busing restriction and see if we can get them changed. The current busing guidelines are 2 miles from a student’s home to their school. This is too far for a small child to have to walk to school and should help improve attendance.
The school district faces many challenges. As we are coming out of the pandemic, what is the district’s biggest challenge and how would you address it?
BREWER BARBIAN:
- First of all, closing any learning gaps our students might have as a result of the pandemic. Many of our students did extremely well with the excellent remote learning the district provided. However, some of our students struggled. Consistent access to wi-fi and needed support and monitoring from an adult was not always possible for our families. The district needs to provide additional time and resources for these students such as longer summer school hours and additional remediation staff.
- Second, the district needs to update our data on enrollment trends so we can make smart decisions on how we upgrade and redesign our facilities. This update can’t happen until our world returns back to normal after the pandemic.
DOCKSEY:
- Experts across the country agree that despite the best efforts of teachers, remote learning is simply not as effective as in person learning for most students. If we are similar to other districts who are doing the work of diagnostically evaluating student learning, we can expect that there will be a significant decline in reading and math skills, particularly for minority students, exacerbating the already significant achievement gap. In order to address this decline, we first need comprehensive testing to determine where students are so teachers can develop plans to meet them at their level and bring them back up to where they should be. In non-pandemic years, testing results are sometimes used in teacher evaluations. Normally I would agree that testing should be one factor in evaluating teacher performance. However, remote learning has presented too many variables that are out of the control of even the best teachers. This isn’t the time to be punitive, but it is imperative to know the damage that keeping kids out of school for a year has done so the rebuilding process can begin.
JACKSON: Our district is chronically underfunded by the state. Addressing the immediate challenges around students’ time away from the school is important, but we need to think about the long-term sustainability of our School District. In the last decade, the dramatic decreases in per pupil funding make it difficult to run a school district, particularly in larger cities. Lack of full funding forces districts and School Boards to make impossible choices based on finances and not on student success. In 2020, the community passed a referendum to support sustained local investments in our schools and the opportunity to right-size our schools based on our student population. We need to leverage this funding to develop improved school climates, and create spaces and resources that will improve student outcomes. As a part of this transformation, my priorities on the School Board will be:
- Hiring practices that ensure teachers, staff, and administrators that look like the students they serve, and that live in Racine and understand the experiences that our students have here.
- Professional development that teaches our district staff to listen to students and treat them with kindness and high expectations regardless of their race.
- Curriculum that proactively supports students’ social development and emotional health so that they can be in class learning, and able to focus on their coursework.
McKENNA:
- Student achievement is the biggest challenge. As an individual school board member I need to make sure the district has the resources it needs to help students who may have lost ground to catch up to grade level. The school board governs through policy , it will be important to update policies if needed. I would do my part in building Relationships with students, family and community and state and federal government and building partnerships to make that happen. I also have been appointed to serve on Wisconsin Association School Board Policy and Resolution Committee if re-elected.
VENTURINI:
- The biggest challenge we face is: How do we close the gap between the students who are successful and the students who have fallen so far behind due to the pandemic and online learning? Each student who needs it should have access to free tutoring with the intention of closing that gap.
How should the underperforming schools in the district be addressed as it pertains to closing the achievement gap among students of color?
BREWER BARBIAN:
- Identification: The board needs to be aware of each school’s performance and hold the superintendent and his team accountable to identify the strategies needed to guide the school into improved student performance. This is one reason I wrote a proposal to the board in my first year as a board member to have two schools share their data and strategies with the board at each business meeting. These presentations by the schools have made the board more informed on the status of the student learning in the school and what goals are identified for improvement.
- Budgetary allocations: The board needs to oversee the district’s budget and determine if and how resources are aligned to meet the board’s results policy of educating all students to succeed academically, college/career ready, and be contributing members of the global community.
DOCKSEY:
- A significant problem our lowest performing schools have is the transient nature of its student population. Therefore, judging an entire school is difficult as a high percentage of students who were tested in first grade are not there in third or fifth grade. Therefore, diagnostic tools and developmental plans have to be able to follow the students from school to school. Part of this approach could involve expanded summer school for reading and math for students who are at risk of needing to repeat a grade level, or when necessary, holding a child back for a year. We cannot keep advancing students at the elementary level who do not have the basic skills. If a child leaves elementary school failing in reading and math, there is virtually no way that child will be successful in the rest of their education or life. Conversely, a solid educational foundation increases the likelihood of graduating, getting a job, and raising themselves out of poverty. The district needs to clearly communicate to parents that it will provide resources and tools to help parents do whatever it takes to give their children the foundation they deserve. What we cannot do is be unclear to parents and students about their chances for success. We must be partners in making more students successful.
JACKSON:
- Schools that are struggling to serve their students are often our most under-resourced schools. These disparities in the resources and programs available at each school drive our opportunity gaps for low-income students and students of color. When students don’t have access to enrichment programs, learning tools, and supportive services, they aren’t able to focus on learning or to succeed academically. While this may show up in our school data as an “achievement gap,” it is really a gap in the tools and resources that we have to effectively educate all of our students.
- We need to invest resources in all of our schools. We should target our best proven building-level strategies — like our partnership with United Way in the Community School model — to create more equitable classrooms in schools that are struggling.
- We should take the time to listen to our students and their families as we consider the future of our schools, to understand the role that school climate plays in their ability to show up and learn, and the factors outside of curriculum and instruction that are impacting them everyday. We should forge new partnerships with community organizations based out of the schools that are identified as underperforming, and better allocate our resources in ways that support student learning and are proven to improve school climate, student social/emotional learning, and academic achievement.
McKENNA:
- The Racine Unified School Board has delegated that responsibility to the superintendent. My personal opinion and experience as an individual, not speaking for board or district, is that leadership of the building, principal and the teachers, and building relationships with students is the most important in changing that around. That being said, the school needs resources and strong policies from the district to support and make that happen.
VENTURINI:
- The single most important thing is accountability. Like any business, unsatisfactory results equal consequences. Changes need to be made to those schools that are underperforming with proven methods to help their students succeed, whether it includes changing the curriculum or leadership or both.
Define board governance and the role it plays with the Superintendent?
BREWER BARBIAN: A cooperative, team role of the Board with the Superintendent is critical into maintaining effective leadership for the District. It is done by:
- Helping to create policies to define the results required for student achievement and operational conditions and holding the superintendent accountable for all decisions he/she makes in following these policies.
- Respecting and supporting any reasonable interpretation of the policies and operational expectations by the superintendent in order to establish practices and activities he/she deems appropriate to achieve the Board’s Results policies.
DOCKSEY:
- The most important job the school board has is to hire, evaluate and fire the superintendent based on the board’s vision. The superintendent is the sole employee of the school board and answers for the district’s performance directly to them. The board sets the vision of the district and establishes policies to reach that vision. The superintendent executes the board’s policies and is evaluated by the board on his/her adherence to those policies.
JACKSON:
- RUSD currently uses coherent governance (or policy governance) as its board governance model. This means Administration is allowed to make policy decisions that it believes is best for the organization based on a set of policy rules or guidance established by the board. The school board is not tasked with deciding whether the policy presented by the administration is appropriate or the best policy, rather they are to approve whether or not the administration made the policy based on the approved board policy guidance. While this model streamlines the work of district leadership and the Superintendent, it does limit Board members, who are elected in districts and who are meant to be responsive to their electorate, from directly changing district policies in response to their constituents’ needs. In this model, I would commit to working with the Superintendent in areas where I see opportunity to make improvements in the way district policies are impacting our students.
McKENNA:
- School Board Goverance has many models to chose from. The Racine Unified School Board has chosen to operate under the Coherent Board Policy frame work since 2008 prior to that Policy Goverance In 2005 then before that what I call traditional .The Goverance Model is a framework In which the board fulfills its duties.
- The Coherent Goverance frame work governs through policy. It address Goverance Culture which goes over Board job and responsibilities and process. Board Superintendent relations defines the relationship of the board and superintendent including superintendent evaluation. Operational Expectations defines what the superintendent is responsible for what is desired and not desired and held accountable by monitoring reports and Results
- In this framework the Board defines the what and the Superintendent is responsible to implement the how to the what. Superintendent is responsible for day to day management of the District and Board is responsible in overseeing the Superintendent and works only through the Superintendent.
- The policies are on the RUSD website if need more information.
- It is important to have those roles defined between board and superintendent to enhance good management of the district.
VENTURINI: The Racine Unified School District Board leads and serves the District’s owners and holds itself accountable by acting in the best interest of them and ensuring that all board policies and laws are followed. The Board’s main purpose is to demand results on behalf of its students and hold the Superintendent accountable. The school board doesn’t run the school system but oversees those that do.