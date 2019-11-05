RACINE — Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce annually recognizes excellence and achievement of its member organizations and individuals in business improvement, growth, innovation and support of the community.
All of these attributes contribute to the improvement of the business climate and vitality of the greater Racine area. The annual RAMAC Business Awards dinner and celebration is scheduled for on Thursday night at Fountain Banquet Hall in Sturtevant. RAMAC is honored to announce these 2019 award recipients:
- Ascension At Work Healthy Connections Award — Twin Disc Inc.
- Apollo Award for New and Innovative Business — Hiram Power Electric
- Judy Moungey Award for Youth Apprenticeship — Modine Manufacturing Co.
- Retail/Service Business of the Year — Building Waters Inc.
- Manufacturing Business of the Year — R & B Grinding Co.
- Young Professional of the Year — Steve Scherer, CCB Technology
- Small Business Owner of the Year — Loretta Olson, Express Employment Professionals
- Business Person of the Year — Steve “Rocky” Donovan, Community State Bank
