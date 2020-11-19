RAM holiday art competition award winners announced

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., invited artists of all ages to participate in the museum's annual handmade holiday ornament, gift wrapped box and decorated tree competition.
Each artist was allowed to enter up to two of the aforementioned categories. Open Nov. 20 through Dec. 30, "The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins, and Creative Conifers 2020" features 54 festive entries created by 48 artists from southeastern Wisconsin, as well as northern Illinois and central Texas.
These artists were recognized for their efforts with awards:
Excellence Award
- Ornament — Stella Dunn, Racine
- Wrappin' — Joya Locklair, Port Washington
- Creative Conifer — Tessa Locklair, Port Washington
Awards for best use of
- Household Materials — Jean Berens, Milwaukee
- Art Materials — Spencer Dunn, Racine
- Fiber — Holly Ottum, Racine
- Wood — Harold Solberg, Mount Pleasant
- Clay — Nick Schroeder, Milwaukee
- Glitter and Sequins — Kelly Witte, Racine
Exhibition artists
Artists in the exhibition are: Judith Farrington, Karen Borchardt, Lynn Zimmer, Nicole Zimmer, Josiah Lamberton, Lilly Lamberton, Sally Lamberton, Samantha Belles, Rachelle Graham, Kurtis Riemer, Sydney Schoone, Thomas Krajna, Cookie Anderson, Jean Berens, Grace Hopkins, Bridget King, Nick Schroeder, Annetta Siercks, Liz Siercks, Jessica Zalewski, Sue Buhler-Maki, Moon Johnson, Harold Solberg, Cherry Wardrip, Diane Evans, Joya Locklair, Sam Locklair, Tessa Locklair, Alex Braun, Sophia D'Amato, Deedee Dumont, Aiden Dunn, Spencer Dunn, Stella Dunn, Tammy Easton, Lisa Englander, Andrea Jacobi, Peggy Juras, Jaye Nelson Sr., Shelby Nesmith, Holly Ottum, Bruce W. Pepich, Keith Roberson, Patty Roberson, Lisa Roeder, Georgina Vallejos, Kelly Witte and Elizabeth Spannraft.
Visiting RAM
Racine Art Museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7, $5 for seniors 62 and older and students. There is no charge for children ages 11 and younger with paid adult admission (maximum of three).
Information regarding safety protocols and what to expect when visiting the museum is available on the RAM website, ramart.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.