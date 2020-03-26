RAM canceling juried show scheduled to open in June

RACINE — Due to the dynamic health situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19), Racine Art Museum has reevaluated exhibitions programming for the remainder of the year and made the difficult decision to cancel "Racine and Vicinity Show 2020: All Media Juried Competition," originally scheduled to open June 5. Therefore, the artwork drop-off in mid-April is also canceled.

RAM is committed to supporting the work of regional artists and does not take the loss of this exhibition opportunity lightly. Rather than waiting three years until the next Racine and Vicinity Show — as is tradition — the museum is looking into options to possibly reschedule the exhibition for 2021. Making this happen would unfortunately require the rescheduling — or even outright cancellation — of other future exhibitions, so RAM will consider all options before enacting a plan.