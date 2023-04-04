RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is showcasing the 14th edition of a non-traditional exhibition of art made from or inspired by colorful marshmallow Peeps. Open through April 15, the "RAM 14th Annual International Peeps Art Exhibition" features 142 entries that demonstrate the talent of 200 artists from across the country.

Bruce W. Pepich, RAM executive director and curator of collections, and Kendra Voelz, RAM curatorial assistant, hosted a virtual awards presentation via Facebook Live March 28. Awards are based on clever and skilled use or representation of Peeps in adult, children and group categories. Winners are:

Adult Division

First Peep: Jean Wells, Brown Deer, "Steep and Peep."

Second Peep: Debby Peck, Hartland, "Octopeep."

Third Peep: Susan Buhler, Racine, "The Dawn of Peep."

Honorable mention: Betsy Kinkema, Milwaukee, "Peeponardo Da Vinci"; Veronica Gagliano Averkamp, Spring Prairie, "Peep Lily"; Korinthia Klein, Milwaukee, "The Picture of Dorian Peep"; Alison Wojahn, Kenosha, "Peep Kong."

Young Peeples Division (under 13)

First Peep: Jack Thompson, Racine, "The Great Barrier Peep."

Second Peep: Isabella Aviles, Mount Pleasant, "Snappy the Shark."

Third Peep: Marie Roosa, Racine, "American Peeps."

Group Division

First Peep: Andrew Konitzer and Kathryn O'Keefe, Milwaukee, "The Library of Banned Books."

Second Peep: Stephanie Lazzeroni and Henry Schoonover, Racine, "Captain Peepmo and Ned Fight the Giant Squid."

Third Peep: Bobbie and Courtnie Poppie, Kenosha. "Spider Peep Stops the Train."

RAM Postcard Award

Holly Ottum, Racine, "If Peeps Could Fly."

City of Racine Mayor's Choice Award

Yvonne Mayer, Racine. "Vincent Van Peep and the Morning Stars."

In addition to the awards selected by RAM, visitors are invited to vote for their favorite creation, naming one popular artwork worthy of the coveted PEEPles Choice Award. Guests are allowed a single vote per visit, prompting thoughtful consideration. The award will be announced after the exhibition closes.

Over the years, many Peeps art exhibition entrants have become experts in marshmallow candy as a material, using methods like carving, painting, hole punching, gluing and melting to manipulate Peeps into shapes. While the seasonal candy is still the most common material, the 14th anniversary show also includes pieces made in various other media.

Out-of-state enthusiasts and other would-be museum visitors are invited to view the exhibition from the comfort of home during a Live Virtual Tour of exhibition on the RAM Facebook page at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11. The virtual awards ceremony is available to watch on demand on Facebook, YouTube and the RAM website.