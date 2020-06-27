RallyCross proposal rejected by Waterford Public Works & Utilities Committee

Small temporary buildings would be put up per the proposal, but nothing permanent. Karweik offered to pay the Village of Waterford $1,800 annually and the contract would be voided when the Village of Waterford begins land development.

After an initial brainstorming session with the Village Board in April, the topic went before the Village of Waterford Public Works & Utilities Committee.

After the committee’s recommendation not to approve it, the proposal will go on to the Village Board, which will decide if the proposal comes to a screeching halt or gets the green flag to move ahead. The next Village Board is July 13.

Many in opposition

Don Houston, Waterford village president and chairman of the Public Works & Utilities Committee, said hearing negative opinions about the proposal was a factor in his decision to vote to not recommend the RallyCross idea.

“I don’t know what other board members took into account, but they were aware of it,” Houston told the Journal Times. “I personally always take people’s thoughts and considerations into account.”