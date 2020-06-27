RallyCross proposal rejected by Waterford Public Works & Utilities Committee

WATERFORD — Plans for a temporary RallyCross race course along Highway 36 in western Racine County have been given the red flag.
The Village of Waterford Public Works & Utilities Committee voted against approving the RallyCross proposal by Jordan Karweik.
This decision came at the Waterford Public Works & Utilities Committee’s meeting on June 15, after members of the Village Board, residents and the Village of Rochester Village Board expressed concerns and dissatisfaction with the idea.
Karweik submitted a proposal to the village earlier this year for the Mercury Business Park, about 54 acres of land along Highway 36, across from The Equitable Bank, 701 Trailview Crossing.
The RallyCross project would have been temporary and would have occurred before or during the start of the development of the whole piece of land.
Karweik proposed to rent the land for RallyCross use within the Waterford Motorsports Park. RallyCross is a form of auto racing held on a closed racing circuit. Only one car goes through the track at a time and competes for the fastest time.
Racers would come from all over Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan, Karweik wrote in the proposal. At least two events would be held per month and there would be potential for hosting additional types of motorsports there.
Small temporary buildings would be put up per the proposal, but nothing permanent. Karweik offered to pay the Village of Waterford $1,800 annually and the contract would be voided when the Village of Waterford begins land development.
After an initial brainstorming session with the Village Board in April, the topic went before the Village of Waterford Public Works & Utilities Committee.
After the committee’s recommendation not to approve it, the proposal will go on to the Village Board, which will decide if the proposal comes to a screeching halt or gets the green flag to move ahead. The next Village Board is July 13.
Many in opposition
Don Houston, Waterford village president and chairman of the Public Works & Utilities Committee, said hearing negative opinions about the proposal was a factor in his decision to vote to not recommend the RallyCross idea.
“I don’t know what other board members took into account, but they were aware of it,” Houston told the Journal Times. “I personally always take people’s thoughts and considerations into account.”
These negative opinions came from those including the neighboring Village of Rochester and area residents. The Waterford Village Board had also expressed concerns in April with noise levels after the idea of motorcycle racing was brought up for the land.
The Rochester Village Board meeting on May 11 resulted in the delivery of a letter to Houston, the Waterford Board of Trustees and the Plan Commission. This letter was dated May 20 and acted as an official opposition to the RallyCross proposal due to the negative impacts it could have on Waterford and Rochester residents.
Several reasons for opposition were brought up, including noise, air and site pollution, ground contamination and spectator management.
“The (Rochester) Village Board respectfully requests that full and thorough consideration be given to address and mitigate these concerns should the proposal move forward,” Betty Novy, Rochester administrator and treasurer, wrote in the letter.
Mike and Lori Kedrowicz also submitted an email to Colleen Schauer, communications director/public information officer for the Village.
The email stated that they don’t live far from the proposed site and they are very concerned about the noise and dust which could cause poor air quality.
Residents with asthma or other conditions could be adversely affected, they wrote. With the noise issue, doors and windows will have to be closed most of the summer.
Houston said that in addition to these complaints, the land is already going to begin development this fall.
When the land starts development, Houston said sometimes things come up with the engineering of the land and extra land may be needed for the construction process.
“It’s going to be started; it’s already planned,” Houston said. “That’s been one of the factors all along. We don’t want to put any roadblocks into possible development. To me, I think we should leave it.”
Village administration has interacted with several other parties who are interested in the land for permanent development at the site. The permanent development has been named the Mercury Business Park by village officials.
The Mercury Business Park is broken into five lots ranging from 1 to 8.1 acres. The mixed-use development has a large, dense, multi-family opportunity, along with three big box retail sites, and one smaller restaurant/retail outlet, according to the Waterford Economic Development website.
The village is currently working on infrastructure.
“It’s (RallyCross) basically a waste of time here. It’s not worth the trouble,” Houston said. “The end goal is more important than the temporary.”
