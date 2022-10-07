Rally for city's abortion referendum scheduled for Saturday

RACINE — Supporters of the city’s planned abortion advisory referendum will hold a rally on Saturday to bring attention to the ballot measure they hope will send a message to the Wisconsin Legislature.

ROEvember Rally in Racine will take place at 11 a.m. on Monument Square.

Ann Roe, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, is expected to address the rally, along with state Rep. Greta Neubauer, minority leader of the Assembly.

The city referendum asks voters whether the 1849 state law that bans abortion without exception for rape or incest and with an incredibly narrow exception for the health of the patient should be repealed.

There are 24 states in the U.S. that allow citizens to circumvent the state legislature and place a statewide initiative or referendum on the ballot through a process that requires garnering signatures of voters. Wisconsin is not one of those states. Ballot measures must have the approval of the Wisconsin Legislature.

Referendum

Natalia Taft, who represents the 13th District on the Racine City Council, said the referendum is important — even though it is non-binding — because it sends a message to the Legislature about how citizens of the city feel about the state’s abortion ban.

The 1849 law made it a felony for doctors to perform an abortion unless it was done to save the life of the pregnant individual. The law was enacted so long ago that women and communities of color did not have the right to vote.

The statute banning abortion became irrelevant following the adoption of Roe v. Wade, but the Wisconsin Legislature never repealed it. After Roe v. Wade was overturned this summer, the 1849 law once again took precedence.

Taft explained there is no mechanism that allows voters to collect signatures and get an issue on the ballot, as is seen in other states, which is an issue in a state as gerrymandered as Wisconsin.

“Until we have that opportunity to do it ourselves, we are depending on a gerrymandered legislature to do this, and that’s not equitable and does not allow for all the voices to be heard,” she said.

The only way to send a message to the legislature about the will of the people, she continued, is community by community.

La Crosse County, Dane County and Milwaukee County also have advisory referendums connected to abortion rights on their fall ballots.

Taft said she hoped city residents would see the referendum as an opportunity to have their voices heard.