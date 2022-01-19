Rally calling for fair maps and an end to gerrymandering set for Friday on Monument Square

RACINE — Racine will be one of 16 places across Wisconsin hosting simultaneous rallies to call for fair maps, and an end to partisan redistricting and gerrymandering, at noon on Friday at Monument Square, 502 Main St.

The event, led by the SE Region Fair Maps Coalition, will begin with a welcome from coalition representative Nikki Fisher, according to a release from the organization.

Community leaders Dwight Mosby, president of the Racine Branch of the NAACP; Tom Rutkowski, environmental activist and member of the Southeast Gateway Group of Sierra Club who also is running for Racine County Board; Tamara Patton, local parent and education advocate; and Racine County District 1 Supervisor Nick Demske also are scheduled to speak at the rally.

The rally is taking place as the Wisconsin Supreme Court considers which maps will be used for state and federal elections for the next 10 years.

In late October, state Republicans — led by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Rochester and state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg — proposed a new set of maps that were based on a set of maps from 2011.

Republicans have called it a "least changes" map; meaning, the majority of the plan for the map is to readjust the map for population changes since 2011, and not much else.

The 2011 map, the coalition noted, was shut down by a panel of three federal judges in 2016 before that panel was overruled. Those judges in 2016 ruled "there is no question … (the map) was designed to make it more difficult for Democrats, compared to Republicans, to translate their votes into seats."

The 2011 map also included significant changes from the map created 10 years prior, marking a change in priorities for the Republicans who drew the maps over the last decade.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments on Democrats' opposition to the Republicans' new proposed maps.

"Our goal is to let the Supreme Court know that we, the people of Wisconsin, are watching and we expect them to act in a nonpartisan manner, in the best interest of the people — not politicians — in deciding fair district maps for the next decade," Carlene Bechen, Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition organizer, said in a statement.

The rallies across the state are being organized by the WFMC, which is comprised of 26 organizations, including the League of Women Voters, the Sierra Club of Wisconsin, Citizen Action of Wisconsin, the American Civil Liberties Union, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and the Wisconsin Farmers Union.

