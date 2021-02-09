Raising minimum wage without caveat could lead to lost jobs for those with disabilities, Steil and advocates say

Section 14(C) allows certain groups of people — such as college interns, and adults with disabilities — to be paid a subminimum wage.

If employers are able to choose between hiring someone who has a significant mental handicap and someone else who doesn’t have that handicap for the same expense, they’re usually going to take the latter. With Section 14(C) in place, employers are more likely to take both options, according to Greene: “In a perfect world, they would do it already. But companies won’t do that.”

Locally, Careers Industries has helped people land jobs through Section 14(C) at employers such as Speedway; as cashiers or working in the bakery at grocery stores; and as custodial staff elsewhere. An estimated 420,000 people nationwide and nearly 5,000 people in Wisconsin have employment through Section 14©.

“There’s dignity in work,” Greene said. “If we were to take away this special minimum wage law, we’re talking about multiple thousands of individuals with significant disabilities who are now unable to work.”

Greene also noted that, in part due to government programs and familial supports, most people with significant disabilities are able to get by with minimal income.