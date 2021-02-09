Raising minimum wage without caveat could lead to lost jobs for those with disabilities, Steil and advocates say

RACINE — “Short-sighted” is how some conservatives and organizations that support workers with disabilities are describing the proposal to raise the minimum wage for all Americans to at least $15 and eliminate the provision that allows certain groups of people, including adults with intellectual disabilities, to be paid less than minimum wage.
The current federal minimum wage, set during 2009, Barack Obama’s first year in the White House, is $7.25 per hour.
Subminimum pay
Joe Greene, executive director of Racine’s Careers Industries, said “in my perfect world I’d pay everybody $15-plus,” but he doesn’t see that as a possibility in this imperfect world.
Greene didn’t weigh in on raising the normal minimum wage — at $7.25 federally, with 31 states (none of which are Wisconsin) already having raised it above that — to $15 by 2025, as some among Democrats in control of both houses of Congress have proposed. What Greene is concerned with is the potential repeal of Section 14(C) of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Section 14(C) allows certain groups of people — such as college interns, and adults with disabilities — to be paid a subminimum wage.
If employers are able to choose between hiring someone who has a significant mental handicap and someone else who doesn’t have that handicap for the same expense, they’re usually going to take the latter. With Section 14(C) in place, employers are more likely to take both options, according to Greene: “In a perfect world, they would do it already. But companies won’t do that.”
Locally, Careers Industries has helped people land jobs through Section 14(C) at employers such as Speedway; as cashiers or working in the bakery at grocery stores; and as custodial staff elsewhere. An estimated 420,000 people nationwide and nearly 5,000 people in Wisconsin have employment through Section 14©.
“There’s dignity in work,” Greene said. “If we were to take away this special minimum wage law, we’re talking about multiple thousands of individuals with significant disabilities who are now unable to work.”
Greene also noted that, in part due to government programs and familial supports, most people with significant disabilities are able to get by with minimal income.
“If you look at the vast majority of our folks, they are living with family or are in group homes. These people do qualify for federal assistance: Social Security/disability,” Greene said. “The state realizes they need extra care and help with some of their needs.”
Not everyone agrees. Last September, the federal Commission on Civil Rights issued a 349-page report on subminimum wages that concluded that Section 14© should be phased out “to allow transition among service providers and people with disabilities to alternative service models prioritizing competitive integrated employment.”
The report asserted that “as currently utilized, the U.S. Department of Labor has repeatedly found 14© providers limiting people with disabilities participating in the program from realizing their full potential while allowing providers and associated businesses to profit from their labor. This limitation is contrary to 14©’s purpose.”
Analyzing the numbers
The Congressional Budget Office, the nonpartisan federal agency that provides budgetary and economic information to Congress, estimates that raising the minimum wage nationally to $15 an hour would lift the number of Americans living in poverty by almost 1 million, but also could reduce total employment by 1.4 million by 2025. It also could raise the federal deficit by $54 billion over the next decade, according to the CBO.
In Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District — which includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties and parts of four other counties, and is represented by Janesville Republican Bryan Steil — an estimated 28% of workers (97,000 people in total) would be directly affected by the increase to a minimum wage of $15, according to a model from the Economic Policy Institute based on federal data.
The average wage increase for those workers would be 18%. Of those 97,000 workers: less than half of them (38,000) would be 16-24 years old. And 44,000 of them would be 25-54 years old.
Gaining momentum
Raising the minimum wage has gained support in recent years.
“23 states not named Wisconsin saw a minimum wage increase this year. Republicans in the state legislature have passed on every opportunity to act and that’s why we need Congress to make it happen for the 843,000 Wisconsinites who would immediately benefit from a $15 minimum wage,” Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes tweeted Feb. 2.