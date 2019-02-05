RACINE — You do not want to mess with any of the Racine Warriors.
The youth boxing club averages at least 25 kids a day, many of whom come to the Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St., every Monday through Friday for an hour and a half to shadow box, practicing footwork, jabbing and blocking. Then, when they’re worn out, head coach Otoniel Gudino pushes them further, with a half hour of leg lifts, pushups and jumping jacks.
Fifteen-year-old Kamari Robinson, who attends Park High School, had only been going to practice for three weeks but was already learning to stay motivated.
“Just got to keep breathing, even though you’re tired,” she said.
Robinson said she got into the sport because of her father, who used to box. She watched boxing matches with him growing up and grew to admire boxers like Muhammad Ali.
“He was a great fighter,” she said. “Also, with what he spoke out about, he meant something, as a person.”
Robinson found the group through a friend and felt at home right away.
“When I first started here, they told me it was okay (that) I didn’t know how to box, but I’d get there some day,” she said. “Everyone here is nice — it’s like a big old family.”
A family finds a home
It may feel like a family, in part, because that’s how the club got started. Gudino’s children and the children of another Warriors coach, Raphael Gonzalez, used to train together at the Racine Family YMCA with coach Steve Golden, a former Golden Gloves champion.
In 2018, the YMCA announced it was ending the program. In the weeks between when they announced they were closing and they had their last class, Gudino got his coaching certification. He kept training five of the children, including Gonzalez’s and his own, in Gonzalez’s garage while looking for some place for the group to train.
Around the beginning of the school year, the group was able to reserve some space at Tyler-Domer. What started out as a handful of kids practicing boxing has grown by leaps and bounds — 10 kids recently joined the program in one week. Last the coaches counted, they had about 38 kids signed up.
“Kids just want after-school programs — just some doors to be open so when they get out of school they have something to do, something to look forward to,” said Gudino. “But we never thought it would be anything like this.”
The group warms up and shadow boxes in one of the workout rooms upstairs. Then, part way through, some of the kids move to the basement, where Tyler-Domer staff gave the club half a storage room to set up punching bags and a ring in which to practice.
All three coaches are volunteers — the fees the kids pay go toward expenses. Occasionally, former Racine Mayor John Dickert comes by to get a workout and help the children train.
“I’ve never seen more kids working out (at Tyler-Domer) than we do now,” said Dickert. “(The coaches are) giving two hours a day five days a week to train these kids for nothing. These are the stories that set Racine apart.”
Hard work paying off
Most of the members are older elementary school and middle school students. In addition to young men, the club is actively recruiting young women to box.
While some clubs may have one or two, the Warriors has around nine elementary and middle-school-age girls training. Gudino said that with so few women competing at the state level, he wants more young women in the club so the Warriors can compete and train together and have a better shot at national competitions.
Gudino drove through hazardous weather last week to get his 12 year-old daughter, Araceli, to the national competition in Kansas City, where she was scheduled to compete on Saturday. She’s already won two belts in competitions.
Her brother, 9-year-old Andres Martinez, has also done well at competitions and in 2018 placed third in the nation for his age bracket. He fought the child who was placed at No. 1.
“I almost beat him,” said Martinez. “It felt pretty good because it was a close fight.”
On top of getting a workout, boxing helps some kids handle stress at school and at home. Seventeen-year-old Derick Downs from Park High School said his dad signed him up for boxing after his mother died.
“Boxing helped,” Downs said. “It keeps me focused and kept me away from the streets.”
Quite a few kids said they like that they are learning self-defense. The amount of time and work required also teaches kids resilience.
“Hard work pays off,” said 14-year-old Mya Lowery.
Some of them may become the future of the sport, a sport which has widely been in decline due to growing awareness on the toll of brain injuries.
Twenty-two year-old Tyus Scaife started boxing when he was 10 but his mother took him out when he started playing football. The coaches have told him he could have a future in the sport and he looks forward to competing.
“I’m going to keep going and see where it takes me,” he said.
He may even follow in Golden’s footsteps. Scaife said he likes the idea of starting up his own gym someday.
“I’m plan on doing something with boxing my whole life,” he said.
“Kids just want after-school programs — just some doors to be open so when they get out of school they have something to do, something to look forward to.” Otoniel Gudino, Racine Warriors coach
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.